Since getting inquiries from outside organizations about using its athletic fields, the Village of Poynette’s Park and Recreation Commission took a look at its current policy during a March 3 meeting.
The village hasn’t had this situation arise, but with the COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County about teams hosting games there, teams have reached out to neighboring communities in other counties.
Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson says the village doesn’t charge for use of fields, and he would like that to remain, as it gives everyone an opportunity to use them. However, he wondered if something should change for outside organizations.
“Do we even move forward if this could be a non-issue in a few months,” Tomlinson said.
Since Dane County is now loosening its restrictions for outside gatherings, it could result in Dane County teams being able to play at home once again.
Alex Taft, who is in charge of the Poynette Area Youth Soccer Organization (PAYSO) sat in on the meeting as they are the ones who use the fields at Valley View Park most for practices and games. Allowing outside users on the fields at Valley View Park would affect Taft the most.
The spring season of PAYSO will run in May and June. It normally starts in April, but was pushed back this year. Taft said the organization will try to play as many games as possible in the short window.
Commission member Kevin Digman wondered if the potential extra use would affect the field’s overall condition. Taft did not believe it would be an issue.
Tomlinson said the village could allow outside organizations to make requests, but would need to wait until Poynette teams were given proper time to sign up for use first.
Regardless, the Commission thought it was a good idea to change part of the policy regarding renting athletic fields.
Currently, the policy states that “the Parks Commission Chair is responsible for managing the reservation of athletic fields and related facilities. Village Administrator Martin Shanks will add the words “or designee” after “Commission Chair” as Taft manages the usage schedule of the fields at Valley View Park. Shanks will also add that Poynette groups and teams have priority when it comes to reserving the fields and facilities.
So at its April meeting, the Commission plans to vote on those changes to the facility rental policy.
Other news
The Commission also discussed the possibility of adding a full-time parks and recreation employee to either help with maintenance or to generate revenue by conducting programs at village parks. The Commission seemed open to the idea, but Shanks noted that someone helping with maintenance and recreation programs might be hard to find, and that it could result in two part-time positions. It is unknown when such positions will be made available.
Tomlinson also noted that the ice rinks at Pauquette Park are closed for the season as the weather continues to warm up. He noted that this was the most successful season as far as number of users.
The rink will be back next winter in the same spot, but Tomlinson added that new liners for underneath the rinks will be purchased each year as they have a lot of wear and tear each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.