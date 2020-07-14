The new disc golf course at Poynette’s Jamieson Park has been playable in its inaugural summer. The course is still needing to add its final pieces, though.
A course map accompanies other signage at the first hole. There are signs at each hole that inform players of the distance of each hole. Also on each sign is a map of each hole.
The course is still waiting for concrete slabs to be poured by the tees, to accompany the current tee markers. That was also going to be one of the final steps needed, as stated when Poynette Parks Commission member Justin Peters presented his cost breakdown of each part of the project during a meeting in March. The reason to put concrete in as one of the final steps is because individual holes on the course could still be altered for various reasons.
As it stands now, there are square frames made from wood that designate where the concrete slabs could potentially be poured. Garbage bins are still waiting to be put by the tees, which will replace the buckets that are currently there.
Benches and a bulletin board will still potentially be added a later date as well.
This past month, Peters was assisted by the village’s department of public works on various projects pertaining to the disc golf course.
The disc golf course is just one of several projects made to Jamieson Park as part of its master plan to improve the overall condition of the park. It was a plan that began in February of last year.
The addition of the dog park was also part of that plan, along with a parking area for those using the disc golf course and dog park.
At the time of the plan for Jamieson Park, Village Administrator Martin Shanks wrote a memo to the board regarding the village’s five-year Parks and Open Space Plan, which spans until 2022. It stated that the overall process of improving parks involved talking with various sports clubs, Friends of Rowan Creek and the Poynette School District. It was all done to hear the goals and objectives people had for the parks within the village.
The 46-acre Jamieson Park is heavily wooded, limiting certain improvements. But there’s room for further expansion as the park sits next to land owned by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as well as the Columbia County Sportsman League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.