The Poynette Police Department's “Stuffed the Squad” event for the Poynette Area Community Pantry, Inc., was held on Sat., Nov. 20. Two SUV vehicles were stuffed to the max in addition to significant monetary donations. Youth and adults from the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church unloaded the vehicles.
“The 'Stuff the Squad' event was a huge success,” says Ruth Ann Waugh, the coordinator of the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry Inc. “Once again, the community continues to give. The shelves are full and several boxes full of items for reserve.
After the donations were collected, youth and adults from the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church helped unload the vehicles at the Poynette City Hall where the food pantry is located.
People who donated food, Sarah Roche from the Poynette Police Department for putting this event together as well as collecting donations and the people from the church that helped unload and sort the items were all thanked for their assistance.
Waugh encourages people who could use additional support to stop by the food pantry. Service is drive-up. It is located at the Poynette City Hall and is open on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. For more information about the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry Inc., please call 608-316-0563 or poynettefoodpantry@gmail.com.