Another public hearing will be held at Poynette Village Hall in regard to the construction project along Cross and West Thomas streets. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, prior to the Village Board meeting that night.
At the Poynette Village Board meeting on April 25, it was approved that the village would exercise its right to special assess property owners for the addition of curb and gutters, as well as the replacement of sanitary sewer laterals. The property owners will only be assessed for the work done on their property in those scopes of the project.
Those assessed will be the properties along Cross Street from West Mill to West John streets, and properties along West Thomas from Main to West Mill streets.
A report from Village Engineer Kory Anderson — which includes the preliminary plans and specifications, estimated cost of improvement, and the proposed assessments for each property owner — is on file and available to be looked at by residents during Village Hall business hours.
At the June 13 public hearing, the Village Board, along with Village Engineer Kory Anderson will be on hand to address questions and concerns that any property owner has within the project, including the proposed assessments.
The number of installments that the proposed assessment estimations are to be paid will be determined by the Board at a future meeting following the public hearing.
In recent street projects, the Board has chosen to assess 100% of the costs of curb and gutter to the property owners. Those assessments carry a 0% interest rate, and property owners have had 10 years to pay off the costs. The Village Board has expressed interest in doing the same for this project, but nothing has been finalized.
In terms of the overall project, the Board originally approved the work at its April 11 meeting for $574,600.95 to LMS Construction Inc. out of Pardeeville. The overall work is to replace water and sanitary sewer mains and laterals, along with adding curb and gutter along West Thomas and Cross streets.
The village also chose to use PVC pipes when replacing the laterals, which saved more than $13,000 from the original bid of LMS.
The project was originally scheduled to start toward the end of summer and finish in October, but LMS was able to move the project up in its schedule, and began work during the week of May 16. All the work is estimated to be done by the Fourth of July, but that time is dependent on weather and other factors.