There were six monetary donations to the Poynette School District that were accepted by the school board at its June 21 meeting. The donations totaled nearly $10,000.
The biggest donation was $3,680 by the Clark family toward the Clark Family Senior Scholarship. The scholarship is in remembrance of Jeffrey Clark. John and Nancy Christiansen also donated $200 toward the scholarship.
The Poynette Fastpitch Organization donated $3,000 in materials and labor for improvements and repairs to the varsity and junior varsity softball diamonds. The Poynette Area Community Food Pantry donated $1,450 to the Blessings in a Backpack summer meals program, while $1,000 was donated anonymously that went toward the Student Council Senior Scholarship.
Leta Phernetton donated $100 to Poynette Elementary School for library books, and Belco Vehicle Solutions donated yard signs for each graduating senior of the class of 2021.
“That’s an awesome list. We are very fortunate,” School Board President Jeff Noble said of the numerous donations received over the past month.
Construction update
District Administrator Matt Shappell said all the work being done at the high school should commence during the first week of August, which is also the timeframe that new furniture is to arrive to the district.
The high school kitchen is finally replacing its dishwasher that was “bought used in 1963,” according to Shappell. A grease trap is also being added.
The district is also selling about 100 desks, and shelving units, on the Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction website at www.wisconsinsurplus.com. The items were up for auction until June 28. Overall, there were 28 bids on its 11 lots of desks — none going for more than $15.
Shappell said the district will donate all desks that don’t sell. If the items can’t be donated, the district will make sure they are properly recycled.
Also, the district received one proposal to fix the baseball diamond at the high school. Midwest Athletic Fields gave an estimate of $7,750 in which it would edge all the grass edges of the infield, add 92 tons of infield mix and laser grade, rebuild the pitchers mound with clay, and install a new home plate, pitching rubber and base anchors. This is all because the overall surface of the field is not level.
School Board Clerk Randy Tomlinson added that the district is also looking to address issues with the diamond’s warning track.
CESA 5 property for sale
As a member of CESA 5, the Poynette board had a say in the outcome of the sale of a property located in Vesper (within the Wisconsin Rapids School District).
Since 1996, CESA 5 has owned a building in Vesper that was used for the Wood County Alternative School until 2019. Students from Auburndale, Marshfield, Nekoosa, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids have attended WCAS.
Prior to the 2019-20 school year, WCAS closed the elementary building through an agreement with the Wisconsin Rapids district — with an improved educational facility being provided.
The CESA 5 Board of Control authorized the sale at its June 3 meeting, but it still needs 75% of its districts to vote for in favor of the sale for final approval.
Personnel update
In its final action, the board approved the hiring of Melissa Paynter, the new PHS Assistant Principal/District Athletic Director.
James Bartelt was also hired as the JV2 girls basketball coach, while Gemma Buss, Dominic Graeme, Kloie Hathaway, Felicia Ritzke, Laken Wagner and Hadley Walters were all hired as lifeguards/swim instructors.
The board also approved the resignations of three teachers — Catherine Morissey Schmuck (Curriculum Specialist and Instructional Coach), Morgan Sertad (Elementary/Middle School Physical Education), and Amber Mrnak (Middle School Science teacher).
Also, with Serstad’s departure, it leaves a vacancy for a pool coordinator and seventh grade volleyball coach.
Ryan Hackbart (educational aide), Mary Lizotte (food service), Tim Amundson (girls curling coach), and Charlotte Reddeman (PHS assistant cross country coach) also turned in their resignations.
In addition to the new vacancies, the district also has openings for a world languages teacher at PES and two full-time custodians.