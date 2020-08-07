The Poynette Legion Women’s Auxiliary holds a few fundraisers a year, all of which help veterans of the area in some fashion.
Its current fundraiser is aiming to help others in the community as well. The group has been at the Poynette Farmers Market every other Saturday since it opened, selling baked goods, and masks, to help support the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry.
Women’s Auxiliary Vice President Lyn Bryant doesn’t want the group to go unnoticed by those shopping at the Farmers Market.
“If I don’t say anything, people will just walk on by, but if I point the sign out and say that we are raising money for the food pantry, the response has been phenomenal,” Bryant said. “Sometimes people just walk over with a $20 bill.”
Most recently the group was at the market on Aug. 8, and will be there three more times before it closes for the season — Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The final day of the farmers market, which takes place every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. in the parking lot of Pauquette Park, is scheduled for Sept. 26.
After the July 25 market, Bryant said the group has raised about $2,000. She added the average amount raised ranges from $300-$400 every time at the market. The baked goods — which include cookies, bars and small banana breads — brings in about $100-$200 each time.
“We are doing very well with the baked goods,” Bryant said. “Much better than in year’s past. If not for Marci (Woodward) selling masks, we’d only have about $1,000.”
Bryant said the women’s auxiliary decided to help the food pantry is because it noticed that a lot more people were using its services in the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the group will be able to help many others by raising money for the food pantry, including first responders in the area, who may have been furloughed because of the pandemic. Veterans are also aided by the food pantry.
While the goal is to help the area veterans, the women’s auxiliary also wants to provide help for any who may need it.
“Part of the the goal of the auxiliary is to do community service work,” Bryant said.
Bryant said the plan is to donate all the money raised at the farmers market to the food pantry toward the end of September.
