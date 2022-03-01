The Poynette School District administrators had to make an emergency purchase in regards to maintenance equipment at the high school. Normally, maintenance purchases require Board approval, but in an emergency scenario, no approval is necessary.
Two 100-gallon water heaters, that were installed around 1999 at PHS according to District Administrator Matt Shappell, stopped working recently.
“One stopped, then the other because it was probably compensating for one being down,” Shappell said.
Shappell added that it was an emergency because it left the locker rooms and some classrooms without any hot water.
At the Feb. 21 School Board meeting, Shappell informed the Board that because the cost was more than $20,000, the district sought quotes for the project. Of the three quotes the district received, Shappell informed the Board that the district went with the least expensive option. The district chose to go with Zimmerman Plumbing, Inc. out of Portage, a company the district has worked with before. The total work in replacing the two water heaters is estimated to cost around $22,000.
Shappell said he was unsure when the new units would be installed, but he was hopeful it would be before baseball and softball practice begin. The earliest day for softball practice is Monday, March 14, with baseball beginning Monday, March 21.
Defeasance payment to save district even more money
The district will save more money than anticipated when making its planned defeasance payment.
“We’ve put those dollars aside, and tonight (Feb. 21) is when we sign,” Shappell said. “It allows us to do good things for the district. We not only pay extra off on our debt, but we save dollars in interest.”
At the January meeting, it was estimated that the district would save about $437,000 by paying nearly $1 million toward its debt. A month later, Shappell said more savings are coming. The district will now save an estimated $467,000.
“There’s better returns on the bonds currently,” Shappell said. “It means great things for the taxpayers and the district. If we go to an operational referendum, this would help alleviate some of those funds.”
District reports its second Friday in January enrollment numbers
The enrollment numbers for the second Friday of January for the Poynette School District were reported to the Board at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Shappell said that the state likes to get two samples from schools, and their districts, regarding enrollment size throughout the year. The first is on the third Friday of September, and the second being on the second Friday in January.
When comparing the two numbers for the Poynette district, it was found that it grew by a single student from September to January, with Shappell essentially calling the net numbers “flat.”
“We’d like for the number to be going up a lot more, but at least it didn’t go down,” Shappell said.
Donations
The Board accepted four donations at its February meeting — three for the upcoming Junior Prom. Poynette Veterinary Care, LLC gave $50, while Brent and Sara Wagner gave $100 and Bell Ford gave $250.
Tom Mackey also donated $184 for two additional sets of travel gear for the PHS girls varsity basketball team.