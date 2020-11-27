Imagine Thanksgiving without a Thanksgiving dinner. No cranberries, turkey, pie or potatoes. No dressing, veggies or gravy.
The Poynette Piggly Wiggly and the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry wanted to make sure area families have the necessary food items for their Thanksgiving meal. Recently, they partnered together and provided 50 families in and around Poynette with Thanksgiving meal boxes.
The Piggly Wiggly asked customers and area businesses to provide funding for the dinners. One week before Thanksgiving, area families stopped by the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry during distribution hours to pick up the meal items.
“Everything comes together and we’re able to make these dinners available to families,” said Ruth Ann Waugh, the coordinator of the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry. “We’re so fortunate that people and businesses within this community want to make sure Thanksgiving dinners are available for those in need. Everyone steps up and the meal boxes help serve families who just need a little boost right now.”
Along with the food items, some members of the Lodi Quilt Guild provided handmade potholders for each of the boxes this year.
“It’s just another little way we can support these families,” Waugh said.
Waugh also said the families that receive the food boxes are very appreciative of the dinners. In fact, a couple of families contacted her and wanted to make sure there were enough food boxes for all the families that needed them, willing to give up their box if necessary. Fortunately, enough meals were available for all who needed one.
“As we were preparing to close the food pantry on (Nov. 19), one of the families who had picked up a dinner earlier in the evening called just to be sure and thank everyone who helped hand out the Thanksgiving meals,” waugh said. “They wanted to let the volunteers know how thankful their family was for the meal. This is the feedback that encourages us to continue the holiday meal programs in our community. It sure makes all the volunteers feel good about what we did.”
