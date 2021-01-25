The Poynette School District is looking to move into its next phase of construction projects, stemming from a November 2018 referendum.
The current phase of projects are nearing completion, including flashing on the high school building, repairing the PHS pool area, installing a school sign on Highway 51 — which is being manufactured and will be installed as soon as possible — and more. Also part of that phase is the Kerr Gym renovation at the high school. The new bleachers will be added soon.
The next phase, along with the related costs, were brought to the School Board at its Jan. 18 meeting. Most of the projects in the next phase are set to begin in the summer, but District Administrator Matt Shappell asked the Board to move the project of refurbishing the 1963 bathrooms at the high school, as well as the shower towers in the pool locker room, ahead of schedule.
Shappell believes there is enough funds to begin those projects soon. The project was estimated to cost $260,000. School Board Vice President Jaime Pauli asked what would happen if the actual costs go over the estimates. While the district anticipates none of the projects to cost more than its estimate — as it always budgets for a little extra — if a project is found to cost more, Shappell will bring the figures back to the Board for further approval.
The other projects slated for summer are to replace the restroom partitions in most of the PHS bathrooms ($45,000), boiler room repairs ($19,000), technology upgrades ($20,000), additional classroom furniture ($100,000-$125,000), refurbishing PMS and PHS classrooms ($160,000-$200,000), and caulking and resealing spancrete joints ($50,000).
If any of those projects go over estimated costs, the district would eliminate some classroom refurbishments first.
The estimated total for all projects is between $684,000-$759,000, but there are still some unknowns, especially with the bathroom and plumbing projects.
That total does not include additional funds of $100,000 that the district has already set aside for planned maintenance items — replacing the rooftop HVAC units at the middle school, additional man lift for the elementary school, replacing the old maintenance truck with a small van and various smaller items.
In other news, a slight modification was made in regards to attendance at home sporting events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of “two adults per athlete” allowed at home games, the policy will be changed to “two spectators per athlete.”
Also at the Jan. 18 meeting, the Board accepted a pair of donations to the district this month. One was $300 from Charles and Tanya Stone for any additional necessities of first grade classes at PES.
The other was a $2,000 donation by James and Martha Clark toward the Clark Scholarship Fund. The James F. and Gloria J. Clark Family Scholarship is awarded in the amount of $1,000 to at least one graduating Poynette High School senior each year, who will be continuing their education at a college, university, or vocational program.
Calendar approved for 2021-22 academic year
The Board approved the 2021-22 school calendar. The year will consist of 176 school days, with classes beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The final day for high school seniors is Friday, May 27, with graduation on Sunday, May 29. The rest of the district will have classes for the four days after Memorial Day, concluding on Friday, June 3.
Breaks for all grades are Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6), Thanksgiving (Wednesday, Nov. 24-Friday, Nov. 26), Winter break (Thursday, Dec. 23-Friday, Dec. 31), and spring break (Monday, March 21-Friday, March 25).
Personnel update
The district hired Matt Nauman as the Building and Groundskeeper at Poynette Elementary School. He will replace Oliver Dwyer, whose last day is Jan. 29. Also, Dustin Williams will be the new eighth grade girls basketball coach.
The district still has the following positions open for hire — two full-time custodians, an assistant football coach, an assistant baseball coach, an assistant high school volleyball coach, a strength and speed coordinator for spring, a food service worker, and a special education paraprofessional.
