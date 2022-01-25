One of the topics on the agenda during the Poynette School Board meeting on Jan. 17 was in regard to the number of open enrollment seats the district will have available for the 2022-23 academic year.
In grades K-12, plenty of seats are anticipated to be available, as the maximum enrollment is capped at 100 for each grade level. The district’s 4K program is capped at 88. Projected numbers for the 2021-22 year were also presented using enrollment from the second Friday in January — which is unofficial — as well as two additional seats for each grade level.
The unofficial projected numbers for each grade level are — kindergarten (60); first grade (71); second grade (75); third grade (71); fourth grade (67); fifth grade (77); sixth grade (73); seventh grade (78); eighth grade (60); ninth grade (82); 10th grade (86); 11th grade (77); and 12th grade (70).
It’s a different situation when looking at special education, where the district has no open seats available for 2022-23. Currently, the district is slightly over its maximum at each building level.
“For special education, we have no room,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said. “We just don’t have the staff. We anticipate plenty of room for grades 4K-12.”
Member Ruth Ann Lee asked if the district has ever come close to turning kids away. Shappell said that during one year of his tenure, one grade came close, but because there is so much turnover each year, it hasn’t been an issue for the district.
Board approves district’s 2022-23 academic calendar
The district also presented the academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year. The year will run from Sept. 1-June-7 for students, with teacher in-service days on Aug. 25-26, 29. An open house for all district buildings will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
A slight change for the 2022-23 year is that students and staff will be given off for the day before Thanksgiving, rather than it being a half day, like in year’s past.
Shappell said it makes everything so much easier for those making travel plans — it also puts school transporters at ease.
Poynette High School graduation will be Sunday, June 4.
“Graduation is always the Sunday before the last day of school, and we try not to end the academic year on a Monday or Tuesday,” Shappell said.
Starting classes the two days before Labor Day, the year is filled with five holiday breaks — Labor Day (Sept. 5), Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-25), Christmas/New Year’s (Dec. 23-Jan.2), Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) and Memorial Day (May 29). There is an early release (1:15 p.m.) on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Students will also receive four additional days off due to Professional Development days for staff — Friday, Nov. 4; Monday, Jan. 23; Friday, March 3; and Monday, April 10 — as well as a day off on Friday, Oct. 14. Early release days will also occur on Thursday, Oct. 13; Thursday, March 2; and on the final day of school, Wednesday, June 7.
The academic year will feature 177 days in school.
Five donations accepted
The Board also accepted five donations that totaled more than $9,000 for the district. They were $5,000 from James Clark in memory of Jeff Clark to the Jeff Clark Family Senior Scholarship; $2,795 from the PAD Parents Club to purchase a spirit banner to display along the high school’s athletic field bleachers; $940 from the Poynette Basketball Club for shooting shirts and travel gear for the girls basketball team; $443.16 from the PAD Parents Club to purchase Advanced Learning supplies for the elementary school; and $228 from Tom Mackey for travel gear for the girls basketball team.
In other news, the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) report for 2021 was presented to the Board. The report is required by March 1 of every year even if no injuries occurred.
The district reported three incidents of injury last year, which resulted in 20 total days of work missed by those employees, and six days of job transfer or restrictions.
The district has an annual average of 170 employees and there were 168,614 hours worked by all those employees last year.