On Aug. 23, the Poynette Police Department completed its annual school supply drive.
According to a Facebook post by Police Chief Eric Fisher, it was deemed “a huge success.” The department received many supplies at designated donation sites, but it also received $1,700 in cash donations specifically to use for purchasing additional supplies so children in the Poynette School District have all the necessities needed for the school year.
“The amount of support that we receive for the various community programs is very appreciated and helps so many people in our community,” Fisher said in the post.
Chief Fisher and Executive Administrative Secretary Sarah Roche did the shopping.
“I would also like to thank Executive Administrative Secretary Sarah Roche for her dedication and time that she puts in not only for the school supply program, but all of the community programs that she manages,” the post continued. “She has been instrumental in making sure that our police department is involved in making a difference in those citizens that we serve, especially our youth.”
The two were able to fill several carts worth of school supplies because of the generous donations the department received.
“I would like to thank all of the citizens that donated school supplies and or money to this great cause. I would also ask that if you see Sarah Roche around town, please thank her for not only committing to managing this program, but all of our community programs that she is involved in with our community,” the post concluded.