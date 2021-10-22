Electors living within the School District of Poynette gathered for the district’s annual meeting and budget hearing on Oct. 18 at Poynette Elementary School.
The electors, which also included members of the School Board, approved the property tax levy for the 2021-2022, which will be at $7,781,822. It is a 2% increase from last year’s levy ($7,627,034). The levy for the 2019-20 school year was $7,504,750.
Because of the timing of the annual meeting and certain deadlines, the numbers within the district’s budget could change, District Business Manager Linda Dallman said, but it won’t be significant.
Last fall, the dollars per $1,000 of equalized value in the district was slightly below $10. The average among all districts in the state was a little more than $9.
The district’s equalized property value per member was a little higher than $700,000, with the state average closer to $650,000.
The district’s budget for the 2021-22 school year calls for an estimated total of $13,056,843 in expenditures and $13,056,843 in revenue within the general fund. It’s an increase from the $12,720,408.53 in expenditures for 2020-21 and in the revenue ($12,866,607.77).
Of the revenue sources for the district in 2021-22, 51% is coming from the state ($6,709,297), with another 37% coming in as “local” revenue ($4,784,077.50).
“When we (the school) get more state aid, it drives down the mill rate,” Dallman said.
Seven percent of revenue is coming from other schools ($914,530), 5% from federal ($608,792). The Carl Perkins grant provided the district with $3,866 and “other revenue” was $36,281.
The expenditures are coming in three parts. The largest part is “Instruction,” which accounts for 45% of expenditures ($5,921,829). It includes teacher salaries, curriculum and the likes. Another 37% of expenditures ($4,842,319) go toward “Support,” deemed as pupil services, speech, psych, principals, business office, central services, phone, copiers and insurance pay. The remaining 18% ($2,292,695) goes to non-programs, students who open enroll out of the district, to CESA 5 and to Fund 27 — the Special Education Fund, which in turn serves the Debt Service Fund (Fund 38 and Fund 39).
The district projected their “in-seat” student count to be 1,025. The district staff then includes seven board members, eight administrators, 92 teachers and 52 support staff.
Dallman noted that the amount of its expenditures on teacher salaries is under the state average.
A question from a resident asked if that affects teacher retention at all. Dallman said the district is limited to how much it can spend, and that bringing in more students will help, through possible new housing developments in the district.
Another question was asked of open enrollment, and how many students living in the district go elsewhere, and vice versa. Shappell said that 110 students from other districts come to Poynette, with 130 district residents going elsewhere for schooling. Dallman added that if district residents go to private schools, Poynette doesn’t know where those kids go until the other schools, or state, tell them.
The electors also approved the change to the district’s transportation policy, which now states that any child in a 4K program will be bused to the proper building. The fee that used to be associated with this has been dropped, and the district does not anticipate that to change moving forward.
Also approved was the Board member compensation for the 2021-22 school year — President ($3,500), Clerk ($3,500), Treasurer ($3,100), and Member ($2,700).
The school district was also given the authorization to make payments for student accident insurance. Dallman gave two examples of what that is — one was if an athlete gets hurt and needs to go to the hospital, the family’s insurance is the primary, but the school insurance is the secondary, which will help pay toward the deductible; the second was if a student is working with machinery in class and cuts themselves, the family’s insurance again is the primary to pay the costs, but the school insurance is the secondary, which will help pay toward the deductible
Burke asked what happens if the certain family doesn’t have insurance.
Dallman said that families are required to have insurance in order to have the student accident insurance kick in. The district offers a form of insurance, that is roughly $30 per year, then that becomes the primary, with the school district again acting as the secondary.
In other business, a district parent brought up the concern of the district needing to improve and get consistent communication. She said that she has been given different answers to the same question from different people within the district. She added that it is the second straight year in which she felt it was happening in the district — her only two years in the district thus far.
She said that better and consistent communication would help with retention in the district and possibly bring in more students from outside the district.
She acknowledged the district is short-staff, but added that most other businesses are the same way, so she said it should not be used as an excuse. Rather it makes it more important to have clearer communication, so repeated questions don’t bog administrators down even more, the parent said.