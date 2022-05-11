Two weeks before his first official day as the inaugural Recreation and Community Engagement Director for the village of Poynette, Shamus O’Reilly was already getting to know more about the area parks.
On April 6, the Parks and Recreation Commission toured all eight village parks as it is working on its new five-year parks and open space plan. O’Reilly, 25, went along for the tour.
“It was nice for me to be there, and I would have been there no matter what, because those types of things are important to be there for so you can see what direction we’re going in,” O’Reilly said. “I got to get out there with the commissioners and see how they view the parks as they currently are.”
O’Reilly can also jump right in and see what improvements can be seen in various parks, as well as what types of programming the village residents might be interested in. However, entering a newly created role can have its challenges, too.
What people like
“The hardest part is not knowing what people are interested in,” he said. “We just finished our parks survey and that gave us some good insight to what the community is interested in, but it’s more or less a trial-and-error situation because you have to offer a program to see if people are going to like it.”
Being involved in a Master Plan or five-year plan is nothing new for O’Reilly. He was involved at the end of Watertown’s and came into Olivet while in the middle. He comes to Poynette as it is in the beginning stages of the plan.
O’Reilly will now also take the pressure off the Parks and Recreation Commission on overseeing the day-to-day activities of the village parks, which also has benefits.
“It’s definitely a team effort,” O’Reilly said of working with the commission. “The commission is there to be the voice of the community. My job is really the day-to-day operations, making sure everything is running functional and we’re offering life-enriching programming — whatever that may be. People always think that life-enriching programming is sports, but it’s anything. Life-enriching programming can be putting in a new swing in a playground because it’s broken, because for some kid, that could be their favorite swing. Everything about parks and recreation affects somebody at a different point.”
One of the first things that O’Reilly did was create a daily walking program in the upstairs of Village Hall from 8-10 a.m. The program is geared toward senior citizens, to walk any day out of the elements, but is open to all.
“I’ve done programs like this in the past and you’d be surprised by the people that show up and just start talking to people and the next thing you know, they’ve made a friend,” O’Reilly said.
That is the biggest reason that O’Reilly does what he does, and why he thinks his newly created role in Poynette is so important.
“I think it’s beneficial (to have this position) because you’ve got someone whose sole job is to create opportunities for the citizens, whether it’s opportunities to get out in the community and do something, or come here to village hall and take a class or walk,” O’Reilly said. “My job is to create, literally, community-enriching programming. … To provide the village with whatever kind of programming that they think they want at the time.”
Starting the job toward the beginning of the five-year plan process also provides challenges, mostly in that O’Reilly is seeing a lot of information all at one time while trying to settle into his new role.
“It’s a great time to come in and it’s almost not, because you’re getting all this information at once,” O’Reilly said. “You’ve got to try — and with the help of who’s compiling the survey — distill it down to the things we can actually work on in the next five years. … The parks are here for everybody to use them, so the big thing is taking the opinions from everybody in town and kind of coming up with a happy medium.”
All the momentum
O’Reilly grew up in Jefferson and graduated from a Milwaukee high school in 2015. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in Human and Health Performance with an emphasis in Recreation and Leisure Studies and Parks and Recreation.
After college, he started as an intern with the city of Watertown, and worked there until 2019. He and is wife then moved to Missouri as she would be attending graduate school in St. Louis. O’Reilly got a job as a Recreation Assistant for the city of Olivet. He was eventually promoted to Recreation Coordinator and then Recreation and Facilities Coordinator, where he was in charge of all the recreational programming, facility rentals and facility maintenance.
Then the pandemic came.
“Unfortunately while I was down there, the COVID pandemic hit, and youth sports and adult programming was kind of put on hold for a while,” O’Reilly said.
While stuck in limbo, the city of Olivet put on several virtual programs — which had its own challenges — but when O’Reilly asked his director about a timeline on returning to some sort of normalcy, a definite answer could not be given. That’s when O’Reilly reached out to friends back in Wisconsin, who told him the programs were opening back up, with some limitations, and jobs were available.
Since his wife was about to graduate, and attending school virtually, a move could be made almost anywhere. They moved back to Wisconsin and O’Reilly got a job as the Director of Parks for the city of Juneau.
After a short time in Juneau, O’Reilly worked briefly for Neuman Pools, Inc., based in Beaver Dam. It was there he saw a different side of things. He was a Mechanical Installer, replacing things on various aquatic apparatuses.
While at Neuman Pools, O’Reilly’s friends in the Parks and Rec world continued to send him job descriptions they thought he would be good for. A friend of his, who became the Parks Director in Hartford, alerted O’Reilly to the Poynette job opening.
“I looked into Poynette, and tried to figure out what they had,” O’Reilly said. “It was a brand new position and a brand new department, and I applied because I think recreation programming is important for any community of any size.”
For a longer version of the story, go to www.hngnews.com.