Matt Shappell, district administrator for Poynette schools, led a brief discussion with the school board at its May 17 meeting about a possible revision of policy to determine which children are eligible for bus transportation for the 2021-22 school year.
Since the approval of the district’s “unusual” hazardous transportation plan is pending, which removes the Colby neighborhood — with its newly added sidewalks — Shappell said the board needs to start thinking about setting the walking/biking distance for students.
Shappell noted that state statute allows students to walk/bike up to two miles, which he felt was “too far for little legs,” adding that most districts choose about half that (1 mile).
Many districts like Poynette use different measures for those in kindergarten and younger levels. Shappell provided a relevant section of the current transportation policy regarding bus routes to board members.
It states that “village residents will be transported only if they reside in an area that has been designated hazardous for pedestrian traffic.” It further notes that exceptions are given to 4-year-old preschool students residing more than a quarter-mile from the assigned classroom location, and kindergarten students who reside east of Highway 51 will be eligible for transportation.
“Any place without sidewalks is usually deemed hazardous,” Shappel said.
Another item states that “rural students living outside the villages of Arlington and Poynette will be eligible for transportation.”
Also, an eligible student for a bus route may be required to walk up to 0.4 miles to a designated pick-up or drop-off point. An exception is any kindergarten student who is the oldest child of his/her family riding a bus. That child shall be picked up at the driveway of his/her residence.
Finally, “the distance between the student’s residence and the school grounds shall be measured from the intersection of the residencies driveway and the public highway to the closest edge of the property of the child’s school building, as traveled on a village street or public highway.”
The board will have further discussions and set the walking/biking/bussing distance and a future meeting.
Virtual learning to be possible option for 2021-22
Shappell also led a brief discussion about still having a virtual option for students during the 2021-22 school year. If the district does decide to have the option next year, and operate the same as this year, it will struggle.
“We have heard that some parents still want the virtual option for 2021-22,” Shappell said. “But we don’t have the internal capabilities.”
If students have a choice of the virtual option next year, classes would be taught by a third party, but the students would still account for the Poynette district.
“It wouldn’t be our curriculum, and it wouldn’t be our teachers,” Shappell said. “We think we’re doing pretty well face-to-face, and we’d like to continue that. … Virtual won’t be the same (in 2021-22). It won’t be a district teacher on the other side (of the screen).”
The district, which plans to send out surveys to families over the summer asking what type of instruction they prefer, knows that some families might remain virtual in 2021-22.
“Kids have expressed and demonstrated success in virtual,” Shappell said. “There’s more flexibility and they can take more credits.”
Even though district students would be taught by non-district teachers, Board Member Sally Stewart thought it still needs to be an option, as it would keep kids in the district.
“If we don’t have that option, we might lose them all together (to other districts),” Stewart said.
Other news
The district received a Fab Lab grant of more than $13,000. The plan for the funds is to add “powerful workstations” and design software for the PHS art classrooms, as well as add a laser engraver for the middle school.
Shappell added that Poynette was one of 28 districts across the state to receive the grant.
In other news, the board approved the district hirings of Lexie Stark, an eighth-grade math teacher and ELA Teacher Interventionist for the 2021-22 year, and James Bartelt, a PHS special education teacher.
The district also hired Patti Hutchinson as a middle school secretary, and Tina Gebhard resigned as a regular education paraprofessional.
The district currently has four open positions — two full-time custodians, a PES world languages teacher, and a PHA assistant principal/district athletic director.
Also, the board accepted two donations. One was for $750 from the P.A.D Parent Club for materials for signage in Poynette Elementary School. The other was $500 from Kathleen Markgraf for the Spanish Club Senior Scholarship.