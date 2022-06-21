College of William and Mary
Spring 2022 Graduates
Alexis Hollander, Master of Science Degree
Luther College
Spring 2022 Dean's List
Samantha Himegarner, Lodi
Marquette University
Spring 2022 Graduates
Tessa Miskimen, Lodi, Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Shannon Kuhl, Pardeeville, Certificate in Data Science, Master of Science in Criminal Justice Data Analytics
Lane Steinhaus, Portage, Doctorate in Dentistry
Missouri State University
Spring 2022 Dean's List
Mara Kolberg, Poynette
University of Dubuque
Spring 2022 Dean's List
Josie DeLapp, Pardeeville
Carleen Snow, Rio
University of Iowa
Spring 2022 Graduates
Morgan Joranlien, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Actuarial Science
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Spring 2022 Dean's List
Ethan Clary, Lodi, College of Education & Human Sciences
Emily Griffing, Lodi, College of Education & Human Sciences
Hannah Heider, Lodi, College of Arts and Sciences
Julia Karls, Lodi, College of Arts and Sciences
Michelle McMahon, Lodi, College of Arts and Sciences
Mitchell Mortensen, Lodi, College of Business
Emily Popp, Lodi, College of Arts and Sciences
Timothy Prosek, Lodi, College of Business
Claire Schoenemann, Lodi, College of Arts and Sciences
Elizabeth TenBarge, Lodi, College of Arts and Sciences
Akagaonye Torti, Lodi, College of Arts and Sciences
Lydia Jenatscheck, Pardeeville, College of Education & Human Sciences
Brooke Hafke, Portage, College of Education & Human Sciences
Kayla Kinzler, Portage, College of Education & Human Sciences
Nicole Weiss, Portage, College of Education & Human Sciences
Morgan Burke, Poynette, College of Arts and Sciences
Taylor Elsing, Poynette, College of Business
Holly McFarlane, Poynette, College of Arts and Sciences
Sawyer Moll, Poynette, College of Business
Ashley Orr, Poynette, College of Business
Jensen Thieren, Poynette, College of Arts and Sciences
Hanna Walters, Poynette, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Requel Anglemyer, Rio, College of Arts and Sciences
Jane Risgaard, Rio, College of Arts and Sciences
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Spring 2022 Honors
Jake Buss, Arlington, Dean's List
Jaden Kolinski, Dane, Dean's List
Mitch Nellen, Dane, Dean's List
Elizabeth Anthon, Lodi, Dean's List
Meg McIntyre, Lodi, Honor Roll
Amber Richter, Lodi, Honor Roll
Alyssa Roland, Lodi, Honor Roll
Carlie Wilson, Lodi, Dean's List
Courtney DeYoung, Pardeeville, Dean's List
Ashley Plageman, Pardeeville, Dean's List
Amanda Saucedo, Pardeeville, Dean's List
Isaac Brockley, Portage, Honor Roll
Zoe Maurer, Portage, Dean's List
Kaelynn Schwantz, Honor Roll
Brynn McDermott, Poynette, Dean's List
Rhianna Schoeneberg, Poynette, Honor Roll
Morgan Thiele, Poynette, Dean's List
Jesse Gruss, Rio, Dean's List
Upper Iowa University
Spring 2022 Dean's List
Kimberly Peterson, Pardeeville,
Keith Sandberg, Pardeeville