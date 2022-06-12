All three Poynette schools began the 2021-22 academic year under a required face coverings policy to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. But by the time the year ended, most of the masks were gone, as the School Board switched to a mask-optional policy.
The first semester of the year had the district looking at positive case numbers from the population of residents within the school district boundaries, based on the Department of Public Health and CDC data.
The school year began with a spike in cases, as the district saw 66 positive cases reported in the first four weeks of school, which included 25 in the third week and 30 in the fourth week. The district then saw only 23 more cases in the nine weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving break, with only one week have more than three reported cases.
At its December meeting, the school board decided to no longer looking at the positive case numbers from the overall population of residents, but rather focused on the positive cases within the school buildings themselves. The numbers amid teachers and students would be the driving force to determine if, when, and for how long face coverings would be required district-wide. A rolling 14-day period was the basis of each total.
In the first three weeks after the Thanksgiving break, the district had double-digits reported each week, and only three in the week before Christmas. The week that spanned Christmas, however, had 14 reported cases.
The School Board initially made the decision to drop the mandatory face coverings at the beginning of the second semester, but the district saw another spike as students and teachers returned from the Christmas/New Year holiday break. That spike kept the district at a high level for each 14-day rolling period.
The district saw double-digit cases for each of the seven weeks to begin the second semester. During the four full weeks of January, the district saw 102 reported cases. Spanning the week after Christmas through Feb. 11, the case total more than doubled district-wide from 130 to 276.
During the spikes of cases, Shappell noted at one school board meeting that the staffing in certain buildings were stretched to the limit at times. However, he was very proud that the district was always able to continue in-person classes five days a week throughout the entire year.
Then, in February, the board unanimously decided to drop the required face covering mandate, effective Feb. 22 for grades K-12, and go to face coverings being optional. The 4K programs would follow suit on March 1.
Beginning Feb. 14, the reported cases again subsided, with the district seeing single-digit cases for 14 straight weeks, including zero cases reported from March 14-April 1.
The decision never meant that masks were gone forever from district buildings — and still doesn’t — as the district has kept a mitigation plan should cases go back on the rise, or there is another outbreak issue.
“The Board can vote if they want to bring (that mitigation) back. It’ll still be there if we need it,” Shappell said during a Feb. 21 school board meeting.
After the February decision, face coverings never went back to being required.
The school year ended with 14 reported cases in the penultimate week of school, followed by zero cases in the final week. The 2021-22 school year ended with 330 reported cases of COVID-19, but it was not noted if multiple cases were reported for the same student throughout the year.
Voluntary testing site for June, July
The school district is holding a voluntary COVID-19 testing site at the middle school until July 29. The school should be accessed via the north door, closest to the playground equipment.
Testing is open to all community members, and individuals do not have to be associated with the district in any way. Testing is done Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.