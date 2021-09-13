Poynette’s Jamieson Park has gone through quite the transformation over the last five years.
The park, which was once called John Muir Park, has a different feel than it did in the previous decades. The park was initially named after Muir, who was a Scottish-born naturalist and later immigrated to the Poynette area. Muir is deemed as the “Father of the Natural Parks.”
Later on, Muir handed ownership of the 45-acre lot to a member of the Jamieson family, finally being owned by Arthur A. Jamieson, who then gifted the land to the village in 1950.
The park name was later changed to Jamieson Park in remembrance.
“Mom was upset with the change from John Muir Park. Our parents (Thomas and Helen) were not happy,” Chris Jamieson said, adding that the change took place in the 1950s or 60s.
Poynette historian Terry Thompson believes that the name changed in 1955, although Peter Jamieson, who was born that same year, recalls it still being called Muir Park when he was a kid. Thompson said that the park had still been called John Muir Park on certain topographical maps up until the last few decades.
Chris Jamieson, 67, along with his brothers, Peter (65) and Stuart (62), were on hand for the grand re-opening celebration of Jamieson Park on Sept. 11, highlighting all the changes that have happened in recent years. Chris now lives in Racine, while his two brothers live out of state — Stuart in Oak Park, Illinois and Peter in Durango, Colorado.
Other members of the Jamieson family were also in attendance.
The recent changes to the park began with a ruling in the middle of 2016, when the Poynette Park Commission initially imposed a one-year camping ban at the park, which started on Jan. 1, 2017. The ban would later become indefinite. The park had 15 camping stalls. Chris and Stuart Jamieson recall camping at the park as youngsters while in the Boy Scouts, like many troops of the past often did.
In 2018, the village put together a five-year park plan to improve all parks, including Jamieson. During a spring 2017 community-wide survey, residents listed a dog park as their No. 1 priority for the village. In late 2018, Grant Mueller, a local Boy Scout at the time and then-junior at Poynette High School, had plans to put one in as part of a project to earn Eagle Scout. The dog park was completed in 2019.
Shortly after that, Park Commissioner Justin Peters began a project of his own to create a nine-hole disc golf course at the park mostly using village funds, along with other donated items and work and time from local volunteers. That project is now complete as well.
At the event Saturday, Peters addressed the crowd by thanking numerous people, including Mueller, the rest of the Park Commission, the village and Scott Gorman’s Public Works crew for the work they’ve done, and all the past and future visitors of the park.
Peters noted that every time he drives past the park, he sees at least one person using the dog park or the disc golf course.
The Jamiesons also like what has been done with the park that bears their family’s name.
“This is great,” Peter Jamieson said. “We’ve been coming here since we were very young, enjoying the trails. It’s neat that they could establish something like this. Hopefully it has an impact on future generations, because the park had influences on us early on.”
