The Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department occasionally highlights the members of its volunteer department on its Facebook page. One of the more recent spotlights featured 2nd Assistant EMS Chief Brittany Johnson, who is a licensed EMT-Basic.
Outside of her volunteer time with PDFD, Johnson also works for the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology. She answered questions posed to her by another member of the department.
Question: What made you decide to join Poynette Fire/EMS?
Brittany Johnson: When my daughter was an infant she needed emergency medical treatment. My husband being in construction was not comfortable, to say the least, when our daughter experienced difficulty breathing. I was working in Madison so he was forced to call 911. I will never be able to express my gratitude and appreciation to the crew that responded that day to care for our baby girl. After things calmed down I knew I wanted to demonstrate my appreciation and gratitude, while I wasn’t exactly sure how I would do that I knew it would come to me eventually. Then my career path took a turn, I decided to pursue the administrative side of health care, I wasn’t ready to give up patient care entirely though. At which point my brother-in-law, a critical care paramedic encouraged me to reach out to Poynette-Dekorra EMS. He knew there was a volunteer EMS organization in the very town I lived in, of which, I had no idea!
Q: Did you have any experience as a first responder prior to joining?
BJ: While I did not have specific experience as a first responder, I have always worked within the health care field. I was a certified nursing assistant (CNA), certified medical assistant (CMA), and I also had worked in an ER as a health unit coordinator (HUC).
Q: How has your life been positively influenced by joining?
BJ: Volunteering has changed my life in so many ways! Joining the Poynette-Dekorra EMS in 2016, I was shy and timid on the inside, lacked confidence, worthiness and enthusiasm. Fast forward almost six years, I can confidently say none of those adjectives describe me today. In 2016, I was greeted by a group of individuals who were dedicated to their community. What they did as volunteers, the leadership team, and those serving alongside them built me up, inspired me and taught me to chase my dreams. Poynette EMS has given me purpose, self-confidence, enthusiasm, courage and the desire to influence others.
Q: Have you been able to use the skills you obtained through Poynette Fire & EMS outside of our department?
BJ: Absolutely, occupying leadership roles through Poynette-Dekorra EMS has taught me a plethora of skills and continues to challenge me in positive ways each and every day. There is no one call that is the same, ever, so every call is an opportunity to learn and grow in many aspects, such as, communication, patient care, patient signs/symptoms, and advocating for the best patient outcome.
Q: What are some tips for balancing your volunteer work with other priorities in your life?
BJ: This is an area I am actively trying to be intentional and very thoughtful in. I have had to ask for a lot of forgiveness. Personally, I began writing everything down in a planner; personal commitments, children commitments and extracurricular activities, professional commitments, and all my volunteer commitments. It requires immense organization and planning to manage everything. If I am being honest, I do not balance everything on my own, I have a very supportive husband and parents who help to ensure I balance everything accordingly.
Q: What advice would you have for anyone who may be considering volunteer work as an EMT or Firefighter?
BJ: Come schedule a time to meet with one of the volunteers, tour our beautiful station, come sit in on some of our monthly meetings, meet the fun and outgoing volunteers, and the rest will be history!
Q: Do you have any fun moments/memories/stories you'd like to share?
BJ: Some of my favorite memories are the late-night drives home in the ambulance with your crew, indulging in some sort of unhealthy food choice, exhausted out of our minds, to the point anything we say or do we find funny. Most importantly though, the friends that become family is the most significant. Not only do we become friends with the volunteers we serve alongside, we gain their significant others and children as well.
Q: Any other information you want to share?
BJ: Not every day is a walk in the park being a volunteer, however, I promise the good outweighs the tough, and you will create lasting memories!