Teachers within the Poynette School District will see another increase in salary, effective July 1 — the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The School Board approved the additional compensation as part of its approval of the 2022-23 preliminary budget at its meeting March 21.
In January, the Board approved a 1% increase in pay for all salaried employees, as well as a $1/hour bump for all hourly staff.
“We’re in a position where we really need to attract and retain staff,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said. “Even though there is a tight bind on the (2022-23) budget, this needs to be a priority.”
Shappell noted that the average salary increase would be around $2,400 per teacher.
“It will help left everyone equally,” Shappell said of the pay increases.
Shappell also noted that the district will use its ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to help close the gaps in wages. The ESSER III funds need to be used by 2024.
“We will use it to keep staff (for 2022-23), rather than add staff,” Shappell said.
School Board President Jeff Noble commended the district’s financial awareness over recent years.
“Our approach has proved dividends,” Noble said. “We have not slashed anywhere, and we have the ability to move forward without cutting wages or positions.”
Another change for the 2022-23 budget is an increase in district employees’ health insurance rates, which will increase by 9% next year. The Board approved that item as well. Costs will go up beginning July 1. The district uses Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC) for its health benefits. The district pays 88% of all insurance costs, while individuals pay the remaining 12%.
Shappell noted the increase could have been as high as 41%, but the district has an increase cap at 9% for any given year. He said that the district could have lowered costs by restructuring benefits, but felt that was not in the best interest.
Shappell added that the district will also explore other insurance options for 2023-24 in an effort to save money, as another rate increase is possible by GCH.
Also during the 2022-23 school year, the district is hoping to have more relief from the state than it did this year. The 2022-23 budget has the increased insurance costs included, as well as defeasance payments.
Operational referendum in November 2022 a possibility
Shappell said that the district could most likely move toward asking for an operational referendum during the November 2022 election cycle. The Poynette School District is one of only two districts in Columbia County that is not currently under a referendum, according to Shappell — Fall River is the other.
“That speaks well to what we have accomplished here,” Noble said of not currently being under an operational referendum.
The Lodi School District is in its final year of a five-year operational referendum passed in 2017. It is seeking another five-year operational referendum, which will be voted on during the April 5 elections.
Board member Sally Stewart noted that this potential referendum for Poynette will be nothing like the near $24 million referendum from 2018 that saw the new elementary school built. The referendum would be a result of the district needing to combat higher water, electric, insurance, and other costs.
Donations
The Board accepted several donations, including many that were directly for the 2022 Junior Prom — $300 from the Elsing Food Shop, Inc., the Poynette Amoco Food Shop, and the Elsing Oil Company, Inc.; $200 from Steinhorst Incorporated; $100 from Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home; $50 from Sosinky Foods, LLC (Poynette Piggly Wiggly); and $50 from Johnson Sales, Inc.
Elsing’s Food Shop, the Poynette Amoco Food Shop and the Elsing Oil Company also donated $300 to the Poynette FFA. Research Products donated $500 for the Research Products Senior Scholarship.
The biggest donation came from the PAD Parent Club, as they donated $6,000 for the purchase of “Puma” trash cans to be distributed throughout the Poynette schools, including the athletic fields.