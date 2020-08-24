Any tourist rooming houses, like Airbnb’s, in Poynette will have two changes with its zoning code, as approved by the Plan Commission on Aug. 18.
There are also minor changes in the language and allowable uses related to them, as well as to performance standards for detached accessory structures for residential use.
It was discussed at the July meeting to make such changes.
The Commission approved for the tourist rooming houses to be allowed as a conditional use in three zones — Agricultural Transition (AT), Single Family Traditional (R-1-T) and Duplex (R-2). Those establishments will no longer be allowed in Parks (P) zoning districts.
Bed and breakfast will no longer be allowed as a conditional use in the Single Family Modern (R-1-M) district.
Also, according to the passed resolution, tourist rooming house performance standards were modified to be consistent with state law. The definition has changed from accommodations that are 30 days or less to 6 days or fewer. The number of occupants has been slightly modified to clarify the number of occupants allowed per bedroom. There is a limit of two person per bedroom, plus an additional two. At no time may that number exceed eight, regardless of the number of bedrooms.
Commercial lodgings consisting of structures with more than one dwelling unit or rentable room shall instead be regulated as a “Commercial Indoor Lodging” use — or if a room in a residence operated by the primary resident, a “Bed and Breakfast”. Restaurants, arcades, fitness centers, and other on-site facilities available to non-lodgers are not considered accessory uses and therefore require review as a separate principal land use.
Other performance standards that must be met are:
— The use must meet all performance standards associated with a “Single- Family Detached Residence”
— The appearance the Tourist Rooming House shall not be altered in a manner that would cause the premises to differ from its residential character either by the use of colors, materials, construction, lighting, signs, or excessive noise. — No recreational vehicle or tent may be used for living or sleeping purposes. — The availability of the Tourist Rooming House to the public shall not be advertised on site. — The use must be licensed by the State of Wisconsin. — Required off-street parking as a minimum/maximum of one space per bedroom. On-street parking is prohibited.
As for the detached accessory structures, the Commission approved the removal of performance standard that only allows for one attached or detached garage plus one additional detached accessory structure, not including another garage.
The Village Board has final action for approval.
In other news, a conditional use permit (CUP) for “Light Industrial Use” was approved by the Commission for Superior One Solutions, which is moving into the old True Value hardware store at 605 N. Highway 51.
The Commission also approved to rezone the area as a Highway Commercial (B-2) district and approved the site plan.
“A handful of conditions have been placed in the resolution based on the recommendation of (Village Engineer) Kory (Anderson) and (consultant) Mark (Roffers),” Village Administrator Martin Shanks wrote in a memo to the Commission. “These items have been shared with the applicant and have been agreed upon.”
Shanks said that most of the conditions are fairly standard, making sure the property is developed as it was proposed. Minor adjustments to the site plan included that the property owners would not need to amend their CUP for any expansions, but will need Commission approval. It makes the expansion process easier for both parties, Shanks said. The other minor adjustment had to do with the owners developing a stormwater drainage easement.
“This is a great redevelopment project for the Village of Poynette,” Shanks said. “This process has driven the long overdue annexation of the property into the Village and brings into the community another nearby small business with plans for future growth. The proposed improvements will provide an aesthetically pleasing building on the corner of a major thoroughfare of the Village.”
Superior One Solutions is a light metal fabrication operation that will employ up to four people upon opening, with no outdoor storage or operations, and limited deliveries and customer traffic. Superior One would make use of the existing 4,000-square foot building, plus a new 560-square foot office addition near its northeast corner.
The existing parking lot would be reconfigured to provide seven parking stalls, plus a designated loading/unloading zone near North Street. The shed west of the building would be replaced by a fenced area for waste and recyclable dumpsters. The existing pole sign near the southeast corner of the site would be reused. A small area around it is proposed for pavement removal and landscaping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.