Every year, there is some issue regarding the public ice rinks that are set up in Poynette’s Pauquette Park. Those issues usually revolve around the ice being damaged in some fashion prior to completely freezing over.
This year was no different. Shortly after the main rink, located in the parking lot of Pauqette Park, and the smaller rink — located underneath the park shelter — were installed, a problem arose.
Between the Christmas holiday and New Year’s, the ice on both rinks was damaged. News of the damage was posted on several social media pages throughout the village — it was on the Facebook pages of the village, the Park and Recreation, and the Poynette Police Department.
“Every year, the issues come from waiting for the area to fully freeze,” Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson said, adding that he wasn’t sure of a fail-safe solution to prevent future incidents. “The damage was not malicious, it’s just the person wasn’t thinking. They weren’t trying to ruin (the rinks), but they did. I don’t know of a solution.”
Both rinks were running as normal by the time of the Commission’s meeting on Jan. 5. People were seen using the large rink even as late as 6 p.m. that day.
“Public Works spent a lot of time down there,” Tomlinson said, adding that a worker used propane and a torch to burn off the high spots of chunked ice, helping to level the surface. “There’s a lot of work done to get them ready.”
Weather, and other factors, also led to the damaged ice surfaces. The rinks had recently been frozen over, but warmer temperatures came in with a soft wet snow that fell in the area, which made the ice less stable.
“People walk on it, then the ice breaks,” Tomlinson said.
A few days after the most recent incident, the person responsible for damaging the ice did come forward, according to Parks and Recreation Commissioner Judainne Stronach.
“We found out who it was,” she said. “The young person stepped up admitted what they did. It shows great parenting and a great sense of community.”
The incident was also well publicized on social media.
“There was a lot of response on social media,” Commission Paul Golueke said, who runs the Park and Recreation Facebook page.
The area of the rinks is under 24-hour video surveillance, as a camera mounted to the police station is pointed in that direction. However, at the distance the rinks are form the camera, it can be difficult to pick out faces after incidents of damage to the rinks.
“There are several signs down there that say you’re under video surveillance,” Tomlinson said, implying that it deters people from purposely doing damage to the rinks.
In a memo to the Commission, Village Administrator Craig Malin noted that village staff was preparing more signage “to discourage use of the rinks in non-optimal conditions, in an effort to effectively communicate that there are times when it is best to not be on the ice.”
Stronach added that the signs are more likely to keep people honest, too, if future incidents occur. As far as a fail-safe solution, though, Tomlinson didn’t know what to do.
“Maybe we should have volunteer (guard) shifts between the time of filling to freezing,” Tomlinson joked with the Commission.
Stronach wondered about putting additional cameras nearby the rinks. She even offered little trail-like cameras that she has that the Commission could use.
“We could put orange cones and caution tape around the whole area. I think that would help keep people off,” Tomlinson said of when changes to the weather or ice conditions occur.
Golueke also wondered about more lights around the rinks, especially the smaller one under the park shelter. There is currently one dawn-to-dusk light there, but Tomlinson will look into adding at least one more.
A piece of good news was that the liners of the rinks were not damaged during the incident. Tomlinson was worried that he would see water flowing out from underneath the rinks after the ice broke, but that wasn’t the case. The Commission agreed last year that new liners would be purchased every year because they usually end up ripping throughout the winter use.