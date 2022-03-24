Two dogs play in the dog park at Jamieson Park. The dog park was added in 2019 as a result of residents showing interest, and as part of Poynette’s 5-year Parks and Open Space Plan. The Parks and Recreation Commission is currently working on updating it plan for the years of 2023-27.
The first tee of the disc golf course at Jamieson Park is seen. The course was completed in the last few years, as the project was spear-headed by Parks and Recreation commissioner Justin Peters, and went along with the village’s 5-year Parks and Open Space Plan. The Commission is currently working on updating it plan for the years of 2023-27.
The village of Poynette, along with its Parks and Recreation Commission is asking residents for assistance as an update to the village’s 5-year Parks and Open Space Plan is underway, and will take effect in 2023.
The current five-year plan will expire at the end of the year, but led to many positives for the village like upgrades to Jamieson Park, a new trail and state grants for parks projects. Village Planner Mark Roffers is assisting the Commission in updating its plan.
An online survey is available for village residents to provide input on the village’s parks, and what upgrades or additions, they would like to see over the next five years.
Questions to be asked survey takers include — but aren’t limited to — how often they visit the village parks, what features they use most, as well as if they would support certain features being added to various parks.
The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/7PW369J. Limited hard copies of the survey will also be available at Village Hall and the Poynette Public Library. It is estimated to take about 10-15 to complete. It is asked that the survey be completed or returned by Sunday, April 17. Results will be shared with the Commission at its May 4 meeting.
March 2 meeting notes
With the upcoming upgrades to the large diamond at Pauquette Park planning to get underway in the fall, commissioner Kevin Digman again addressed the safety concerns of the small diamond, where fencing and netting needs to be extended to protect those around the playing field.
“I don’t want to see anyone get hit,” Digman said. And while no one has yet, there have been close calls, he added. Without addressing those issues, Digman said that someone getting hit/injured “is going to happen.”
Also, the Commission is playing a double feature Movies in the Park night after the last day of school — Friday, June 3 — at Pauquette Park. The movies that are planned are “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and “Sing 2.”
On Friday, July 15, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is planned to be shown. Because of its history and good working relationship with the village, Fun Flicks has issued a significant discount for Poynette’s movies in the park the last few years. For the two dates and three movies this year, the cost would normally be $5,100, but Poynette is only paying $2,700 — saving almost 50% from the total cost.