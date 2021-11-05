Amber Verdecchia, a 2016 graduate of Poynette High School, did a through hike of the Appalachian Trail between May 1-Oct. 7. She will chat about the experience on Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Crooked Branch Coffee Shop in Pardeeville at 8:30 a.m.
Also a 2020 UW-Madison graduate with a degree in Math, Verdecchia will be pursuing graduate school and wants to be a high school math teacher. She set off on the hiking adventure alone and with very little experience.
Verdecchia had dreamed of hiking the trail for years, despite having almost no experience backpacking or hiking in the mountains. With nothing to lose and everything to learn she set out on the 2,193-mile hike on May 1. Now she is back and excited to share about her adventures and all that she learned along the way.