Two weeks before his first official day as the inaugural Recreation and Community Engagement Director for the village of Poynette, Shamus O’Reilly was already getting to know more about the area parks.
On April 6, the Parks and Recreation Commission toured all eight village parks as it is working on its new five-year parks and open space plan. O’Reilly went along for the tour.
“It was nice for me to be there, and I would have been there no matter what, because those types of things are important to be there for so you can see what direction we’re going in,” O’Reilly said. “I got to get out there with the commissioners and see how they view the parks as they currently are.”
O’Reilly can also jump right in and see what improvements can be seen in various parks, as well as what types of programming the village residents might be interested in. However, entering a newly created role can have its challenges, too.
“The hardest part is not knowing what people are interested in,” O’Reilly said. “We just finished our parks survey and that gave us some good insight to what the community is interested in, but it’s more or less a trial-and-error situation because you have to offer a program to see if people are going to like it.”
Being involved in a Master Plan or five-year plan is nothing new for O’Reilly. He was involved at the end of Watertown’s and came into Olivet while they were in the middle. He comes to Poynette as they are in the beginning stages of its plan.
“I’ve been to all the parks, but I haven’t walked all the trails, but it’s nice to see that people really like parks,” O’Reilly said. “(The process) gives me somewhere to look and say, people would like to see more walking trails in the community.”
O’Reilly will now also take the pressure off the Parks and Recreation Commission on overseeing the day-to-day activities of the village parks, which also has benefits.
“It’s definitely a team effort,” O’Reilly said of working with the commission. “The commission is there to be the voice of the community. My job is really the day-to-day operations, making sure everything is running functional and we’re offering life-enriching programming — whatever that may be. People always think that life-enriching programming is sports, but it’s anything. Life-enriching programming can be putting in a new swing in a playground because it’s broken, because for some kid, that could be their favorite swing.
“Everything about parks and recreation affects somebody at a different point, it’s just a matter of at what point it affects them,” he continued. “The commission gets the community’s concerns from talking to their friends and neighbors, bringing it up in a meeting, then putting it on me to see how feasible it is to do these things. In some cases, it’s finding grant opportunities and different funding options for those projects.”
One of the first things that O’Reilly did was create a daily walking program in the upstairs of Village Hall from 8-10 a.m. The program is geared toward senior citizens, to walk any day out of the elements, but is open to all.
“I typically try to start with something that is easy, and easy to get people in the door. Then from that I talk to people and see what they like,” he said, adding that he will attend a few early session and see what other programs people may like so he can create different types of programs.
“I’ve done programs like this in the past and you’d be surprised by the people that show up and just start talking to people and the next thing you know, they’ve made a friend,” O’Reilly said.
He referenced the time his was working for the city of Juneau and created a twice per week bags event, where people who like to play bags were among others who shared the interest. O’Reilly noted that many of those in attendance may not have met each other if if weren’t for the created event.
That is the biggest reason that O’Reilly does what he does, and why he thinks his newly created role in Poynette is so important.
“I think it’s important for the community and I think it creates a stronger sense of community because people will see kids playing soccer, or adults playing softball or volleyball, or whatever it is they are doing,” O’Reilly said. “Even things that aren’t visible, like a cooking class, where people can come together and meet other people with a similar interest.”
With Poynette creating this position, it opens the opportunities for village residents, and those in surrounding areas, to partake in activities that might have not been available otherwise.
“I think it’s beneficial (to have this position) because you’ve got someone whose sole job is to create opportunities for the citizens, whether it’s opportunities to get out in the community and do something, or come here to village hall and take a class or walk,” O’Reilly said. “My job is to create, literally, community-enriching programming. So if people are wondering what my job is here with the village, it’s to provide the village with whatever kind of programming that they think they want at the time.”
O’Reilly has met with school district officials, making sure that the programs the village will provide won’t be the same as what is offered at the three levels of schools. O’Reilly said there will be some overlapping of programs, but not by much, as the recreation side of things is more toward introducing kids to various sports, with lower activity levels than most youth sports.
“Things will be similar, but drastically different,” O’Reilly said. “The rec programs will be more instructional based, like clinics.”
Creating different programs geared for all sorts of ages is important to O’Reilly because he grew up partaking in those types of programs.
“When I was growing up, I was in rec programs all the time,” he said. “I did soccer, baseball, anything that they were offering, and I think it gives kids an opportunity outside of school to socialize with other kids their age. The same thing for adults — no one tells you how hard it is to make friends as an adult.”
Starting the job toward the beginning of the five-year plan process also provides challenges, mostly in that O’Reilly is seeing a lot of information all at one time while trying to settle into his new role.
“It’s a great time to come in and it’s almost not, because you’re getting all this information at once,” O’Reilly said. “You’ve got to try — and with the help of who’s compiling the survey — distill it down to the things we can actually work on in the next five years. … The parks are here for everybody to use them, so the big thing is taking the opinions from everybody in town and kind of coming up with a happy medium.”
O’Reilly’s background
O’Reilly grew up in Jefferson and graduated from a Milwaukee high school in 2015. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in Human and Health Performance with an emphasis in Recreation and Leisure Studies and Parks and Recreation.
“At the time I attended Whitewater, the Parks and Recreation program was just starting, so by the time I had graduated, their program was up an running,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly began his college career within the business field, but said after a semester, he chose to switch course. A career counselor asked him what he liked doing. He answered that he enjoyed sports and talking to people. The counselor suggested that he try the parks and recreation program.
“One of the classes on the list was Recreation 101,” O’Reilly said. “So I signed up for that class and I thought it was just going to be us running around playing dodgeball and stuff like that.”
Instead, he got his first taste of developing recreational programming, as students in the class were tasked with designing programs for a local middle school. Then the students put their plans to action and led the children in those programs.
“After doing that, I thought it was awesome, and decided it was what I wanted to do,” O’Reilly said.
He started as an intern with the city of Watertown, and worked there until 2019. He and is wife then moved to Missouri as she would be attending graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis. O’Reilly got a job as a Recreation Assistant for the city of Olivet — a suburb of St. Louis. He was eventually promoted to Recreation Coordinator and then Recreation and Facilities Coordinator, where he was in charge of all the recreational programming, facility rentals and facility maintenance.
Then the pandemic came and disrupted things — more for some than others.
“Unfortunately while I was down there, the COVID pandemic hit, and youth sports and adult programming was kind of put on hold for a while down there,” O’Reilly said.
While stuck in limbo, the city of Olivet put on several virtual programs, but when O’Reilly asked his director about a timeline on returning to some sort of normalcy, a definite answer could not be given. That’s when O’Reilly reached out to friends back in Wisconsin, who told him the programs were opening back up, with some limitations, and jobs were available.
Since his wife was about to graduate, and attending school virtually, a move could be made almost anywhere. They moved back to Wisconsin and O’Reilly got a job as the Director of Parks for the city of Juneau.
“Juneau had some pre-stablished programs set up and they also had community partnerships, so we worked with the FFA, garden club, the library and a few other nonprofits to create some programs for the kids,” he said.
After Juneau, O’Reilly worked briefly for Neuman Pools, Inc., based in Beaver Dam. It was there he saw a different side of things. He was a Mechanical Installer, replacing things on various aquatic apparatuses.
“So I was the person that put in the units on the splash pads or whatever it was we were working on,” O’Reilly said. “In the Dells, we would put in stuff for lazy rivers and things like that. Pools are a big part of recreation, so at the time I looked at it as I can see what is going on behind the scenes.”
While at Neuman Pools, O’Reilly’s friends in the Parks and Rec world continued to send him job descriptions they thought he would be good for. A friend of his, who became the Parks Director in Hartford, alerted O’Reilly to the Poynette job opening.
“I looked into Poynette, and tried to figure out what they had,” O’Reilly said. “It was a brand new position and a brand new department, and I applied because I think recreation programming is important for any community of any size.”