During a special meeting of the Poynette School Board, which doubled as a public hearing, the busing distance was set for all school children within the village.
The administration recommended — which was later approved — to set a busing distance of 0.85 miles to Poynette Elementary School and one mile to Poynette Middle and High School. It means that any child living outside of the distances to the school they attend would be bussed to that school. Also, any child living within a hazardous zone — whether in the busing circle or not — would be bussed to school as well.
Unusually hazardous zones are “typically those areas without sidewalks, crossing guards and anything else you think about when you think safety,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said.
Shappell noted that state statutes say two miles is the default distance for buses, but he always felt that was too far for children to walk for school. He added that it doesn’t need to be a direct route from the child’s house to his/her school, but a route is considered safe if you can trace a continuous route along non-hazardous roads.
From the entrance of the elementary school, down Main Street to Mill Street is 0.85 miles. So, basically, all families living south of Rowan Creek would have the option to bus their child to the elementary school.
The distance from the furthest house by Shepherds Meadow Golf Course — and the furthest house by Valley View Park — to the middle and high school is about 1.01 miles. From the Colby neighborhood to the middle and high school, it’s about a 20-minute walk.
The biggest change comes within the Colby neighborhood. What once was hazardous due to the lack of sidewalks and crosswalks, students could be bussed to PES, even if it was only for a tenth of a mile. Now, with the addition of sidewalks in most of the neighborhood, no child will be bussed to any school (no longer hazardous for PES and falls within one mile of the middle and high school). Not every house in that area has a sidewalk in front, but those areas are considered close enough to a sidewalk to trace that continuous safe route to school.
Shappell noted there are crossing guards at North and Main, Seward and North, at one of the Highway 51 intersections, and other floaters throughout the village. The crossing guards are either provided by the school district or the village.
Other areas discussed during the meeting included:
— The homes by Shepherds Meadow Golf Course are in a hazardous path to PES and all those children will be bussed, while all children at PMS and PHS can walk to school;
— The Estates, north of the cemetery, do not have paved roads or a turnaround point for buses, so a centralized pick up zone will be established for PES students. All other children living in that area can walk to their respective schools; and
— All children living along Kent Road — north of PES — and all those living in the Bluebird Circle vicinity will be bussed to their respective schools.
School Board member Jerry Burke asked if a circle will be drawn at determined distances, or if “geography comes into play.” Shappell said that once the distance is established, the bus company will determine the exact lines, but certain geography will be used because “it’s hard to be exact.”
All children may be required to walk up to fourth-tenths of a mile to their designated bus stop.
There are some exceptions within the district’s busing policy. It states that if the oldest child within a family is in kindergarten, a bus will pick the child up at the driveway, whether they live 400 feet or one mile away from school. If they have an older sibling attending the same school, and are within the appropriate distance, then the children can walk together.
Another exception is for all 4K students who reside more than a quarter-mile from their assigned classroom location and kindergarten students who reside east of Highway 51 — those students will be bussed.
Board member Jody Bartnick asked Shappell if the district was going to a single start time for the 2021-22 year and beyond. It is, with PMS and PHS starting at 8:10 a.m. and PES beginning at 8:15 a.m. She also wondered if children within the same family fall into different categories for busing because of the single start time.
Because of that, and the other factors, Shappell said it is possible to have one child in a family of multiple students bussed to school, but not the others. He noted that there is a “pay to ride” option that parents can take advantage of, but only if there is room on the bus, and if the bus has a route going close to that child’s respective school.
Shappell said that there are still quite a few parents that drop off their children.
Only one non-board member who resided in the district attended the meeting. She lives in the Colby neighborhood and said she used to walk with her fourth grader the short distance to PES. Now with her daughter in fifth grade, she prefers her daughter walks to school — which she can — even in winter. If there was any issue, she could always drop her child off. The resident said she didn’t have an opinion either way on the distances that were proposed by the district.
School Board President Jeff Noble asked what the cost would be if the district shortened any recommended distance.
Shappell said that busing is one of the largest annual expenses for the district. They can afford costs for changes either way, and that cuts could be made elsewhere to accommodate. The cost for the district’s fleet of buses is $260 per day, plus fuel. With 176 school days for 2021-22, it will cost the district about $46,000, plus fuel, to run all its bus routes next year.