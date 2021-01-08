The Poynette Area Public Library has several events and programs to hopefully keep you busy during the winter months.
The Winter Reading Program continues through Sunday, Jan. 31 and is for readers of all ages. There are two ways to participate — paper forms are available at the library or you can print them from the website, or you can log your reading digitally by downloading the Beanstack app on your cellphone. By participating, you will be entered for a chance to win a new Poynette Library book bag filled with goodies and a $25 gift card for a local business.
The library will be conducting a snowman contest after the next big snowfall that the area sees. The contest date will be announced later on its Facebook page, website and via its patron email list. Once the contest gets underway, the community will be encouraged to build a snowman, take a picture and email it to poylib@poynettelibrary.com for a chance to win a snowy gift package.
Story Windows at the library continue, with a new picture book displayed on the Main Street windows each week for the community to read. Also, Storytime on the Go bundles are available for check-out. In each bundle, there is a selection of picture books, a coloring sheet, and a literacy lesson. For more information, contact the library at 608-635-7577.
Other news
The library is now looking to hire a part-time Library Assistant. Detailed information and application documents are available at www.poynettelibrary.com. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 17.
For anybody who donates a can or multiple cans of soup at the Poynette Library, which will support the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry, they will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket with items to enjoy during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. Each person is limited to three entries.
