The village of Poynette is still trying to figure out where the best candidate for the newly created Recreation/Community Engagement Director position will come from.
The application deadline is March 1, with the job being posted in several places, including the National Recreation and Park Association website.
Also in helping with the recruitment process, Village Administrator Craig Malin sent the job description to 10 universities around the Midwest with known accredited Parks and Recreation Management programs, to further add to the pool of candidates. He thinks the people to target are those that will be graduating from college in May.
“The salary is not exorbitant, so I think it best to find a young professional,” Malin said.
The job flyer was sent to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, University of Illinois, University of Missouri, University of Iowa, University of Minnesota, University of Northern Iowa, Winona State University, Olivet Nazarene University, Western Illinois University and Indiana University.
With six weeks still left in the application process, Malin would like to set up an interview panel. He said that he would like at least two Parks and Recreation Commissioners to be on that panel. The plan is to conduct Zoom interviews in mid-March, with finalists coming to Poynette for in-person interviews in late-March to early-April.
Again, it was stated that this new position is not geared to bringing in a large chunk of revenue for the village, but rather to provide several recreational options throughout the year for the residents of Poynette and the surrounding communities.
“The goal is to provide a great service for the community,” Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson said. “This will generate some revenue, but not much. The position most likely won’t pay for itself right away, if ever.”
Parks Commission 5-year plan
The Commission will begin discussing and mapping its five year-plan, as its current plan is in its final year. Village Planner Mark Roffers will be at the Feb. 2 meeting to help the Commission get started.
Tomlinson advised all fellow Commissioners to go through the current five-year plan to get some ideas for possible changes, or additions, for the new plan. He said the commission should think about goals for the village parks, especially with trying to connect the community and Jamieson Park.
The Commission has something else to possibly think about for the next five-year plan regarding the West Ride subdivision plat. While the plot of land has been untouched for the last 14 years, Malin was given approval by the Village Board to submit different options to the Plan Commission at its Jan. 18 meeting. Right now, the plat is laid out to have 141 traditional single-family homes and less than one acre of green space. Malin created two different options of five or six styles of single-homes, and added about seven acres of green space. The hope is to get a developer who finally wants to take on the development project.
While the main focus of the subdivision is to create homes, it holds interest for the Parks and Recreation Commission.
“We would need to factor those into that when looking at our five-year plan,” Tomlinson said.
The 80-acre plot of land could create about eight acres of new green space, which could be turned into future parks for the village.