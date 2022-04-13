The Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department occasionally highlights the members of its volunteer department on its Facebook page. One of the more recent spotlights features Travis Reigstad, who is in his third year as a firefighter and EMT with the department. Reigstad moved to Poynette from DeForest, where he briefly served that department.
He answered questions posed to him by another member of the department.
Question: What do I like most about volunteering with us?
Travis Reigstad: I love the feeling of being part of a family. Many people I have met through the department are now considered friends and family. And the most positive thing — I love knowing that at anytime I have people that have got my back. I have always felt supported and pushed to be better every day.
Q: How has the skills you learned here applied to your every day life?
TR: The leaderships skills needed for running a call have easily translated to my work as an ER tech and paramedic. I’ve learned how important it is to be able to take control of, or speak up in, an emergency situation.
Q: What are your tips for balancing your time with us and your life?
TR: I balance them all by getting my family involved and informing them of situations. My kids are very familiar with the station, and my family is aware that I may leave in the middle of dinner or the middle of the night when the pager sings. My family understands my passion for serving and is very supportive.
Q: What advise do you have for someone thinking of joining?
TR: Come check us out! We are a small community and it takes many people to get the rig out all times of day. This department is very rewarding and the more you put in, the more you will get out of it. This department is a family and we support each other as such.
Q: Any other comments?
TR: One fun moment I’ll share was this year at the safety fest in town when I volunteered to be tazered. My family was there to watch, encourage, heckle and cheer as I tensed up and was lowered to the ground. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to pat me on the back once I could move my body — at will — again.
If you have the desire to help, the need/want for a family or just to be around a group of great people, please come check us out. As a small community we are always looking for great people to join the team. I can’t thank the department enough for always being there when I’ve been down and pushing and encouraging me to chase dreams and further my education and training. These people are a true godsend!