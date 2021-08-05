The Poynette School District recently announced the start times for all three schools in the district.
The daily schedule for both Poynette Middle School and Poynette High School will run from 8 a.m. to 3:17 p.m., and classes will resume to the normal five days a week in person. At Poynette Elementary School, the daily schedule will be from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., also in person five days a week.
The times and days in person for each school could change throughout the school year change based on local COVID-19 case numbers and recommendations from health officials.
Blood drive
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Poynette High School’s National Honor Society is hosting a blood drive at Village Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Students need to bring either their driver’s license or two forms of other ID (with one that has proof of age).
Freshmen Orientation
On Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon, those students who will enter the ninth grade at Poynette High School, should attend the Freshmen Orientation.
The four-hour orientation session will take place in the Kerr Gym and is for students only. Parents may contact PHS administrators or the guidance department with further questions.
Students in grades 10-12 who will be new to PHS are also welcome. Lunch will be provided for all.