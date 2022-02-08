The Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department occasionally highlights the members of its volunteer department on its Facebook page. One of the more recent spotlights featured Jessica Zarling, an EMT-Basic. Zarling, who has been a volunteer with the department since 2016, answered questions for the spotlight that were posed to her by a fellow volunteer member.
Question: What made you decide to join Poynette Fire/EMS?
Jessica Zarling: My husband, at the time, had joined and became an EMT. I wanted to understand the things he was learning and seeing. Plus, I was raised to try and help people however I could.
Q: Did you have any experience as a first responder prior to joining?
JZ: Not a bit!
Q: How has your life been positively influenced by joining?
JZ: Being a first responder has opened new ways to help people and my community. I have made friends and even a new type of family to be apart of. I have always liked the thought of trying to bring a little light into what may be someone's darkest moment.
Q: What are some tips for balancing your volunteer work with your full-time job, family commitments, and other priorities in your life?
JZ: This can be the real challenge of volunteering. You are asked to volunteer a certain amount of hours for the department. Your family and jobs need you so much and then there are times when life just gets crazy hectic, so you just try and do your best. My kids understand my desire to help others and understand that if I need to go on a call its because someone needs help. I also find I can get things done while I am putting in my EMS on-call hours.
Q: What advice would you have for anyone who may be considering volunteer work as an EMT or Firefighter?
JZ: GO FOR IT! Being a volunteer opens so many avenues that you may have never considered in your life. It can create some amazing friendships, open career opportunities that you may have never considered, and allow you to find out skills you never knew you had. Yes, it can be challenging, but it’s worth every bit of it.
Q: What are some of your favorite moments in volunteering?
JZ: Getting to repel down the fire tower. Practicing inserting advanced airways underneath a downpour of water during training. And some of the games played for fun learning or skill challenges.