Former girls varsity basketball coach at Poynette, Tom Mackey, was one of two people to address the School Board, regarding him recently being fired, during its meeting on March 21.
Mackey feels he was fired for the sole reason of a few parents within the program not liking his coaching style. Mackey went over the allotted three minutes to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, and was asked to stop in the middle of his comments. He began by saying that he was asked to resign at the end of the season, but refused.
“How could I face the team and tell them that I didn’t want to coach them anymore? I could not,” Mackey said. “How could I tell the parents who have supported me and their daughters? I could not.”
He said it was “a shame” that a select few parents could control who the coach of the team was. He also noted the administration said firing him was “in the best interest of the team.”
He added it was “a shame” he was told that by not resigning, it would create “a civil war” among the team.
Mackey was fired on Monday, March 14 over a Zoom call and was given his final evaluation four days later, which he said was “filled with inaccurate statements.”
Mackey was to be allowed to submit comments in response to the evaluation, but noted he was unable to ever present them to anyone in the administration. This wasn’t the first time that Mackey has faced this situation within Poynette. He said was asked to resign after the 2020-21 season — his first with the Pumas.
“Last year, they tried to get rid of me, and failed,” Mackey said. “This year, they got their way … it’s a shame.”
He also noted the several letters that the district gave him over the past two years, thanking him for all his contributions — monetary or otherwise — to the girls basketball program. During the most recent season, Mackey gave more than $2,000 of his own money to the girls program for shooting shirts, water bottles and travel gear. But he noted that a select few parents thought those were given “so that players would like me.”
As his time for public comment passed, his parting words were that he “deserved better” from the district, and “it’s a shame” how everything transpired.
The Board, or district administrators, cannot respond during public comment, but no follow-up action was taken regarding the issue in the closed session portion of the meeting.
One parent, Kim Lapacek, was the other person to speak during public comment, as she expressed support for Mackey. She has three daughters in the the district, including Mercedi — a freshman on the 2021-22 varsity team. Lapacek said all three of her girls are “passionate about basketball,” and the varsity team was excited when Mackey was back for a second season as it meant the girls would not need to learn new coaching philosophies and terminology yet again.
When Mackey was hired prior to the 2020-21 season, he was the fourth coach in four years for the girls varsity team.
Now Lapacek feels the program “is back to square one,” as the team looks for its fifth coach in six years.
“Do we want to build a program, or just make a few people happy?” Lapacek asked rhetorically during her comments. “Not everyone is going to like a coach. Not everyone is going to like their boss or job. Every year, someone is going to be unhappy, but this (coaching) carousel has to end.”
She noted that the responsibilities of a coach go beyond coaching basketball, as they also prepare student-athletes for life after high school. She said a good coach praises a players’ good actions, but also lets them know about the consequences of other actions. It helps teach accountability.
“That’s how playing time is earned,” Lapacek said.
Under Mackey, the Pumas went 15-26, including 9-16 this past season with a WIAA Division 4 playoff win. Poynette was 6-10 in 2020-21 after COVID canceled eight games.