The following students from Poynette High School have been named to the 3rd term Honor roll during the 2020-21 academic ear. All students have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Seniors with 4.0 GPA in 3rd term — Matthew Bartz, Thomas Burke, Ethan Buss, Katelyn Chadwick, Maysa Clemens, Elisenda Esteban, Peyton Gest, Kayse Haag, Adam Hehl, Quinn Johnson, Ella Kellett, Peyton Kingsland, Kyle Koss, Emily Makowski, Madelyn McGlynn, Hannah McNicol, Ezekiel Miner, Jalynn Morter, Justin Nelson, Ian Pahman, Dacota Potter, Kaitlyn Priske, Riley Radewan, Aiden Rolling, Paige Thays, Sydney Tobin, Harley Walters, Nina Weichmann, Kaitlyn Yanna
Seniors with 3.5-3.99 GPA — Mercedes Hehl, Tyler Milewski, Connor Peterson, Kelby Peterson, Abigail Walsh, Kristen Williamson, Malorie Zillges
Juniors with 4.0 GPA — Gracie Bergeman, Aubrey Chalgren, Dylan Elsing, Leah Hutchinson, Tucker Johnson, Abigail Klink, Austin Kruger, Michael Leiterman, Ashia Meister, Isabella Morales, Madeline Morton, Clayton Nehls, Hope Ninmann, Kennedy Pafford, Olivia Radewan, Jessa Riedasch, Cash Stewart, Logan Wagner, Brady Wentz, Rachel Yelk
Juniors with 3.5-3.99 GPA — Owen Bahr, Brock Chadwick, Trenton Chadwick, Karl Hanousek, Carter Hansen, Jeremiah Nielsen, William Plenty, Aven Purves, Renee Wainjert
Sophomores with 4.0 GPA — Elizabeth Endres, Grace Hutchinson, Emma McGlynn, Lucas Prince, Felicia Ritzke
Sophomores with 3.5-3.99 GPA — Carter Fait, Holly Lowenberg, Caden Markgraf, Nicholas Milewski, Bryn Romeis, Taylor Savich, Carsten Small, Brooke Steinhorst, Laken Wagner, Hadley Walters, Wlla Wentz
Freshmen with 4.0 GPA — London Chapman, Rylan Flesch, Kloie Hathaway, Melanie Koopmans, Luke Lindquist, Tiffany McConville, Jacob Trudell
Freshmen with 3.5-3.99 GPA — Noah Broderick, Amanda Gray, Brett Hackbart, Valerie Heth, Savannah Koch, Matthew Lannoye, Cayvery LaSarge, Mykolas Lyons, Blake Nachreiner, Erin Rolling, Isabella Schell, Hannah Seas, Tyler Snyder, Teagan Thurston, Dylan Trudell, Codi Woodward
