The Poynette High School FFA’s fruit and popcorn sale is now underway through 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.
Oranges, grapefruits, clementines, pineapples and various kinds of apples are available, as are mixed fruit boxes. All produce for the sale is provided by Alsum Farms and Produce in Friesland.
Also available are beef sticks, cheese spreads, beef jerky, and cheese and sausage packs. Various kinds of nuts and popcorn, along with yellow onions and potatoes are also for sale.
You can find order forms on the Poynette FFA Facebook page, or on the Poynette School District’s website (www.poynette.k12.wi.us) and Facebook Page.
There are many ways to place an order:
— Contact a Poynette FFA member;
— Send an email to klabl@poynette.k12.wi.us or to phs-ffa@poynette.k12.wi.us;
— Call 608-635-4347 Ext. 421; or
— Mail order form and payment to Poynette FFA, 108 N. Cleveland St., Poynette, WI, 53955. All checks should be made payable to “Poynette FFA.”