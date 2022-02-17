The Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department occasionally highlights the members of its volunteer department on its Facebook page. One of the more recent spotlights featured Chief Cam Radewan. He has been with the PDFD for almost 30 years, and was appointed to the role of Chief on Nov. 1, 2020, after serving in many leadership roles over the years. Radewan answered questions for the spotlight that were posed to him by a fellow volunteer member.
Question: Tell us about your 30-year journey with the department.
Chief Radewan: Joining about a year after I graduated from high school, I quickly became addicted to wanting to be at the station, taking classes for firefighting certifications, and really just participating anyway I could. As more of my friends joined in the coming years, it became a second home to me. After seven or eight years, I started my leadership career working through the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, up to Fire Chief. I’m proud to be a part of something that has going strong for 129 years.
Q: What keeps your volunteering?
CR: It seems being able to help others in need is the common denominator amongst our members. The Fire and EMS service is a unique group of people that have all come together to provide a service to people in need without needing any recognition themselves. The pride, the adrenaline rush when the pager goes off, the camaraderie, the loyalty, the brothers and sisters, these are all traits of being a part of this family. The Department dates back to 1893. Just imagine how many volunteers have come through the doors of the stations since then. Many great people, some with some longevity like Ernie Koepp (50 years), Jim Tomlinson (46 years), Don Mack (39 years), the list goes on. It has been an amazing journey and has been one of the best things I have ever done. I have managed to juggle the Fire Department along with family life, playing baseball and softball, coaching my two kids in baseball and softball, and working full time. Along the way, I have made many friendships with people from not just other Fire Departments, but also the Sheriff’s Department and Police Department.
Q: What are your favorite events?
CR: Fire Prevention Week is one of my favorites. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade, along with the local daycares, come to the station for two days in October. In the course of those two days, we educate about 600 kids on the importance of fire prevention and have skill stations for them to get some hands-on experiences. Most of our volunteers take off from their day jobs in order to put this program on — it isn’t uncommon to have 15 volunteers each day, which says a lot about the dedication of our members. Safety Fest is another one of my favorites. Initiated by the Police Department, heads from the Fire, EMS and Police got together to bring resources we use on a daily basis for a community education event. We’ve had a ton of fun with it the last few years and hope it continues well into the future. We use local clubs for food vendors, have Med flight, taser demos, vehicle extrication, car fires, K9 demos and EMS demos to name a few activities. It’s really created a fun event that brings our teams together and helps give the community the opportunity to understand all the safety resources we use.
Q: What challenges do you see in the future of the department and in your role as Chief?
CR: My challenge is to recruit and retain volunteers, keep the members trained to a high-level, maintain a fleet of vehicles that are ready for the jobs ahead, adapt to the ever-changing demands of the Fire and EMS service, keep moral high, maintain working relationships with our neighboring departments and also try to have some fun along way! I’m in for the long haul and am surrounded by a great team that will help us achieve all these goals.
Q: What message would you like to send to community members?
CR: We have been fortunate to have such great support from the communities. We are always fundraising for needed equipment and the support is tremendous. But the need for volunteers is as critical as it has ever been. If you know of anyone or are interested yourself, reach out and we can get you started.