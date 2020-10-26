Community organizations and companies continue to support the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program. Coordinated by a group of local volunteers, the Blessings Program works with the Poynette School District to provide weekend food for students who might not otherwise have enough food.
Each week, students receive at least 10 food items. Bags include at least two breakfast items, two meal items and six snacks. Blessings bags are provided to any student who would like them at no cost.
The program continues with great success during the current pandemic.
“Local organizations and companies continue to provide the necessary funding and support so we can provide free food bags to any student within the Poynette School District,” program coordinator Dianne Vielhuber sad. “It’s because of this strong local support that the program has an impact within the community.”
Recently, Research Products Corporation in Poynette, also known as Aprilaire, donated $5,000 to the program. The Poynette-Dekorra Community Fire Department also donated $500 recently. Local churches, individuals, and other businesses and organizations regularly provide resources for the Poynette Blessings program.
Because of the strong local support, the number of items in a students’ weekly food bag has increased. Likewise, the bags include shelf-stable dairy products each week.
“Generosity to the Blessings program has been outstanding,” Viehuber said. “We thank Aprilaire, the local fire department and other folks that continue to support this program.”
Research indicates that students who have increased food security are more attentive in school, test higher and attend more regularly. The Blessings bags help students have more weekend food security.
About 25 local volunteers help with the program in Poynette.
“Our volunteers are thrilled to be back packing food bags this fall,” Vielhuber said. “We are following safety protocols to keep volunteers as safe and healthy as possible.”
For more information about the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program, contact Vielhuber at 608-393-4079 or by email at biab.poynette@gmail.com.
