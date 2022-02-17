Jerry Pritzl, current principal of Poynette Middle School, will take over as District Administrator, effective Jan. 1, 2023, as he will replace Matt Shappell, who is retiring at the end of the calendar year.
The change was approved by the School Board during a closed session meeting on Feb. 15.
“Dr. Pritzl is a longtime employee and he is the right choice to keep the district moving forward,” School Board President Jeff Noble said in a district news release. “He’ll have the opportunity to learn with Dr. Shappell for a few months as well as mentor his own replacement. We feel very fortunate that all the pieces have come together and we anticipate a smooth transition.”
Shappell added of Pritzl, “Jerry is well qualified and has the temperament and vision necessary to do this job exceptionally well. We have more to do as a district and I know that Jerry will take the baton and carry us to the next level.”
Pritzl is in his 18th year with the Poynette School District, and in his eighth year as the middle school principal. He began in the district as an eighth grade math teacher, a position he held for seven years. He then took over as the Associate Principal/Athletic Director for the high school for three years before being named the principal at the middle school.
“I’m excited to take the next step and lead the district I have been a part of for 18 years to even higher levels,” Pritzl said. “(I look forward to) Continuing all the hard work that we’re so proud of and (I'm) looking forward to a great future of high student achievement and community engagement.”
The open position at the middle school will be posted for potential applicants soon, with the district hoping to name a new principal in the next few months.