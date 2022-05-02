Poynette-Dekorra Fire and EMS Chief Cam Radewan recently submitted the 2021 Annual Report of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department, which was included in the information packet given to the administration and trustees of the Poynette Village Board prior to an April 25 meeting.
In 2021, the Fire and EMS Department combined to respond to 540 calls — 416 for EMS and 124 for Fire. It was the most total calls received since 2019 (554), which had 443 for EMS and 111 for fire. The department responded to 485 calls in 2020, the lowest in a given year during the span on 2017-2021. The 124 responses to fire calls last year was the highest seen in the previous five years, up from 97 in 2020 — the lowest in the most recent five-year span.
Of the 416 EMS calls in 2021, 49% were from Dekorra and 46% from Poynette. There were 2% of calls from Lowville and the department responded for mutual aid in 3% of all calls.
Of the 124 fire calls in 2021, 60% were from Dekorra, 27% from Poynette and 2% from Lowville. PDFD responded to mutual aid for 11% of its calls. The Fire and EMS district serviced by the department is 50-square miles, encompassing Poynette, Dekorra and Lowville — a population of more than 5,500 people.
The overall PDFD budget had more revenue than expenses in 2021 — the fourth time that has happened in the last five years. The only year since 2017 that saw more expenses than revenue was 2020, but it was still close to even.
The department has 12 vehicles in use — two ambulances, two fire engines, two wild land/urban interface engines, and one each of a medium squad, aerial ladder, engine tender, wild land UTV, rescue boat and mass casualty trailer.
Of the nine fleet vehicles listed in the report, five are nearing, or have exceeded, their average lifespan. The fire department is in the process of getting a new fire engine, to replace an aging vehicle. Radewan estimates that the new engine will be delivered at the end of 2022 or early 2023. The village of Poynette, as well as the townships of Dekorra and Lowville will all help finance the new engine. The other fire engine is 14 years old, with an estimated 10 years of service time left.
Squad 39 is a 28-year old vehicle, three years passed its average lifespan. Ambulance 38 is 13-years old, nearing its 15-year life span, while the other ambulance in the fleet is just 5 years old. The average age of the department’s nine fleet vehicles is 16 years.
Radewan noted that through fundraising efforts and donations, the department also replaced a 25-year old piece of wild land/rescue equipment in 2021. Almost $30,000 was raised for a new Polaris Ranger, which Radewan states is “vital for wild fires, search and rescues, and patient retrieval from areas not accessible by normal vehicles.”
Radewan added that the technical rescue systems and trailer have been updated, and the department continues to train for a possible countywide rope-rescue team.
Both volunteer funds also saw increases to their overall balances during 2021. The EMS Volunteer Fund saw an increase of more than $16,000 last year. It began the year with $13,547. The revenue was $31,475, while the expenses were $14,907 (which meant $16,568 was added to the fund). The 2021 year-end balance was $29,814.
The income to the fund is 100% fundraising-based. Expenses were used in seven different areas — clothing (53%), miscellaneous (22%), awards (16%), payroll (3%), training (3%), donations (2%) and office supplies (2%).
The Fire Volunteer Fund also saw an increase in 2021. The beginning balance was $16,952. The revenue was $60,681, while the expenses were $57,406 (which meant a $3,275 was added). The year-end balance was $20,277.
The income in 2021 came from four areas — donations (37%), Pork in the Park (31%), St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser (26%) and other fundraisers (6%). The expenses came in six areas — equipment (86%), food (4%), awards (4%), clothing (2%), donations (2%) and payroll (2%).
Fire inspections, done to local businesses twice a year, not only ensures the safety of the community, but also allows the department to collect 2% of dues from the state. In 2021, that meant $23,710 in revenue. There are 134 businesses/buildings inspected across the municipalities of Poynette (91), Dekorra (40) and Lowville (3).