The Poynette School Board approved the inclusion of Poynette athletes in the DeForest hockey co-op program for another season, as renewal is up for discussion every year. The approval came during the Feb. 21 meeting.
The hockey team in managed by DeForest and now includes six other schools — Poynette, Lodi, Columbus, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Pardeeville. DeForest also provides all event managers and athletic trainers for all of the team’s home games at the Waunakee/DeForest Ice Rink in Waunakee.
District Administrator Matthew Shappell noted that the Poynette district only contributes funds to the co-op as long as there are Poynette representatives on the team.
“We pay per (Poynette) athlete,” Shappell said. “The numbers keep going up. This is a great option for our kids.”
The co-op will add Waterloo and Pardeeville to its pool of players for the 2022-23 season, which would contribute a combined three players in their first seasons — two from Pardeeville.
The team had 25 players for co-op for the 2021-22 season. That number will increase to 28 next season, allowing the program the stability to schedule a full varsity and junior varsity schedule. DeForest and Lodi are planning for 10 athletes each for the 2022-23 season, while Poynette will have three and Pardeeville two. Columbus, Lake Mills and Waterloo each plan to have one athlete in the co-op next season.
Personnel
The Board approved the first reading of the job description for the district’s Business Manager position. Linda Dallman will retire at the end of the academic year on June 30.
The general responsibilities for the position are to “provide fiscally responsible leadership and administration of the business affairs of the district in order to facilitate the best possible learning environment for students.” Applicants must have their Wisconsin Business School Manager License.
In other personnel news, the Board approved the hiring of Opal Hoffman for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic year. Hoffman is a math interventionist for the elementary and middle schools.
The district hired a pair of special education aides — Hannah McNicol and Wendy Tomlinson. The district accepted the resignations of special education aides Stephanie Anderson and Olivia Dahlke, whose last days with the district were Feb. 9 and Feb. 18, respectively.
The district made seven hires within its extra-curriculars — Kevin Frehner and Erin Lowry (co-head coaches of high school track); Carib Romero (JV2 baseball coach); Jacob LaBlanc (Ice Fishing Club advisor); Lexi Stark (spring event supervisor); Jessie Atkins (head coach of girls varsity volleyball); and Cody Odegaard (co-strength and speed coordinator, split with Greg Kallungi).
Morgan Small was hired as a lifeguard, and Janeen Hutchinson’s resignation as head coach of the varsity volleyball team was accepted by the district.
The Poynette district currently has six openings — a business manager, an elementary school counselor, a middle school principal, a buildings and grounds crew member, and two full-time custodians.
Field trips approved
The Board approved three field trips, including two overnight trips and one day trip out of state.
The Art Club will travel to Spring Green from Sept. 23-24 for Fine Arts Weekend at the American Players Theater. Staff members Mary Kennedy, Kaitlyn Heintz and Courtney Milkent will lead 10 students and two chaperones on the trip using two district vans. The cost of the trip for each student and chaperone is $175. The students will view three plays, get a behind-the-scene backstage tour, participate in an acting/movement workshop and have pizza with the actors/actresses along with a discussion on the elements of drama.
The Science Olympiad will travel to Stevens Point in late April for the state tournament. Teacher Connor Becka will lead five to seven students and one chaperone on the trip, taking one district van.
The out of state trip is being taken by the Gay Straight Alliance (GSA). Becka and Makenzie Hamer, the district’s social worker, will lead 20-30 students and two or three chaperones to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center in Skokie, Illinois in April for a day trip. The mode of transportation is yet to be determined.
On the trip, the students will learn about LGBTQ+ history in the context of a larger historical movement in U.S. history, primarily during the 1960s and 70s. They will gain an understanding of the history and injustices that the LGBTQ+ community experienced during the movement, and they will explore current social justice issues regarding the LGBTQ+ community.
2022 summer school
Another item that comes before the Board every year is the approval of the summer school curriculum, which leads to the hiring of staff to run the programs.
“These are our typical summer school offerings, but just because they’re in the booklet, doesn’t mean they will run,” Shappell said. “Everything is based on the numbers (of students signed up).”
There are dozens of options for students, across all levels and areas of study. Almost all are free of charge to families. The classes that have an added fee are two art classes ($25 for a ceramics class for grades 6-12; and $12 for a jewelry making class for grades 2-8), a cooking class ($5 for grades 3-12) and a high school lifeguard class ($35). The district also plans to offer free swimming lessons in the summer for district residents, but will charge $30 per each out of district resident, for the eight-session class.