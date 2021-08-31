The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department recently announced that it is a recipient of the TC Energy Build Strong grant.
Through this grant, the department was able to secure $2,200 in funding to purchase reflective safety vests for its Fire and EMS personnel.
First responder visibility is critical in any response with moving traffic, which poses a significant threat to members. Used in conjunction with appropriate vehicle staging, use of emergency lights, employment of personal guardian lights, and traffic following the Move Over or Slow Down Law, the department’s responders stand a much greater chance in returning home safely after responses to local highways.
According to their website, TC Energy offers this grant to “organizations that are integral to local communities.” For more than 70 years, the company has operated pipelines, storage facilities and power-generation plants that support life in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. They operate nearly 58,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and more than 653 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in North America. Additionally, it oversees a 3,000-mile oil pipeline the supplies Albert crude oil to Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast.
TC Energy also reports it has given “more than C$25.6 million [equivalent to $20.2 million American dollars] to over 2,500 different organizations and students from 1,040 communities across North America” in 2020 alone.
The Poynette-Dekorra department appreciates the generous support of its organization and the awareness of its need for extended safety measures in the specific line of work.
The department would like to to thank volunteer Mike Bourdeau — EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) and Firefighter — for his work in securing this grant for the organization.