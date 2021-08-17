Since suffering an electrical fire in December 2017, the house located at 374 South Street in the Village of Poynette has been lacking in necessary repairs.
In mid-2020, the village board decided to issue a raze or repair order with specific time frames for areas of the home to be repaired by, with a deadline for areas of the house needing to be addressed by Aug. 1, 2021. The deadline has come and gone, but the future of Dennis Jones’ home remains in limbo, because Jones, and his lawyer Bill Smiley, were present at the Aug. 9 village board meeting to discuss the issue.
Smiley began by saying that Jones “has lived a divided life” for the past few years, as he was a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and as of last fall, is now a professor at the University of Texas at Tyler. Smiley also stated that Jones first learned of the raze or repair deadline recently, after being alerted to a Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press article.
Village Attorney Chris Hughes rebutted that Jones “had a lot more information before then.” He went on to say that Jones accompanied General Engineering Company inspectors during a review of the house in May 2020 and knew why it was being done and the extent of the inspection. Hughes said numerous emails and calls reaching out to Jones went unreturned.
While at UW-Stout, Smiley said that Jones was living in the Menomonie area during the week and in Poynette on weekends leading up to the fire. He has since been in Texas, which is why the calls and contact attempts by the village have gone unanswered.
At the Aug. 9 meeting, Smiley and Jones were asking the village for an extension on the deadline for necessary repairs. Smiley noted that Jones had already spent $42,000 for various work on the exterior of the house, proving that he wants to continue living there.
“The interior is not in compliance, but the exterior is because there is a brand new roof on the house,” Smiley said.
According to Smiley, Jones has a proposal with Dan Branton, of Branton Builders, for doors, electrical work and more.
Branton, who did the roof work, still needs to finish the soffit and fascia. He said that he had other materials delivered to the house recently, but when he found out that the home could be razed, he had them hauled away because “it didn’t make sense” to him to have those materials there if they weren’t needed.
Of future work, Branton said things can be done, but it “won’t be easy,” adding that he has not seen the initial inspection report by General Engineering Company.
“What’s urgent is inside the house,” Branton said. “I don’t know what I’ll be walking into.” He added that he would like to go along with GEC inspectors and see the inside.
Smiley said that $50,000 worth of work can still be done by the end of the year, if the extension is granted. He also said that Jones is willing to put $100,000 down toward all the work that still needs to be done to his home, essentially “putting his money where his mouth is.”
“Dennis is 65 years old and would like to retire in that house,” Smiley said. “This is where he wants to return.”
In trying to contact Jones, Smiley said the village went to four or five addresses, including the vacant 374 South Street property and a property that was once owned by Jones’ now-deceased parents, but that he was in Texas when all the notices were given.
Village President Diana Kaschinske noted that since Jones owns this home, he hasn’t had accountability for if things have been done to fix his home since the fire.
Trustee Steve Mueller noted that a big concern of neighbors was how the property was starting to look like and show signs of neglect.
“There’s $5 million of taxable income in Bluebird Circle alone,” Mueller said.
Jones concluded the discussion by apologizing for what he has put the village, and its board, through over the last four years.
“That house has substantial value to me,” Jones said. “I lived there for 20 years before the fire. My son was basically raised in that house. I have a commitment to that place.”
He also noted that if the $100,000 “deposit” for future work wasn’t enough to prove his commitment, he would increase it to $150,000.
“I want to smooth things over, if that’s possible,” Jones said to the board. “But you guys are in the driver’s seat.”
The board went into closed session for further discussion, but no final decision was made to either begin razing the home or offer Jones an extension.