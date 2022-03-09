The Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department occasionally highlights the members of its volunteer department on its Facebook page. One of the more recent spotlights featured Fire Captain Lexin Aldridge, who has been with the department for two and a half years. He answered questions posed to him by another member of the department.
Question: What made you join the department?
Lexin Aldridge: Looking back, I realized my love for the Fire Department started at a young age. In Kindergarten, DeForest Fire and EMS came to do a show-and-tell of their trucks and EMS equipment. I thought it was the coolest thing. In the second grade, my class took a field trip to the Portage Fire Department, and I was too scared to sit in the fire trucks. I find that silly to think about now. More recently, right out of high school, I wanted to join Portage Fire, but I was unsure if I could make that commitment. In 2018, I moved to Poynette to be closer to Madison for school. That July, I reached out to Poynette Fire to join.
Q: Did you have any experience as a first responder prior to joining?
LA: No, as I was previously going to school for law enforcement.
Q: How has your life been positively influenced by joining?
LA: It has given me many leadership skills that I am able to apply to all areas of my life. Mostly, it has helped my leadership skills in my career, and it is a great résumé builder. Volunteering also helped me to create a network of amazing people that are willing to help with any situation at any time.
Q: Have you been able to use the skills obtained through Poynette Fire and EMS outside of our department?
LA: Quick decision-making skills are vital to be a Fire Officer. I must make quick decisions with confidence which is needed in my job as well. The Fire Department has also taught me how to prioritize and delegate tasks, which is important as a leader in my line of work.
Q: What are some tips for balancing your volunteer work with other priorities in your life?
LA: At the end of the day, the department is 100% volunteer. The more time you give to the fire department the more it gives back to you. I like to make a schedule to keep track of all my commitments. I try to give the department as much of my time as possible, but sometimes other things have to take priority. It also helps to have people who understand how much time the fire department can sometimes take.
Q: What advice would you have for anyone who may be considering volunteer work as an EMT or Firefighter?
LA: You can be completely green and know very little about emergency services. There is a department full of people who are willing to teach you and spend extra time with you. There are also many great classes that the department will pay for in the area. All you need is to be a team player!
Q: Do you have any fun moments you’d like to share?
LA: My favorite trainings are rope/technical rescue. I also enjoy community outreach events like our yearly Safety Fest and taking the fire trucks to Smokey Hollow Campground. This year, I got to participate in the 9/11 memorial stair climb at Lambeau Field in full gear and an SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus), and I plan on doing it every year going forward.