In its first meeting since the April elections, one of the first items of business for the Poynette School Board was to select officers and other representatives.
The Board also welcomed Amber Frieden as its newest member, as she won a seat, as did Jamie Pauli in his re-election bid.
The Board could elect its officer positions one-by-one or choose to keep everything the same. Pauli made a motion to keep all positions as they were, with a second from Ruth Ann Lee. The officers remain with Jeff Noble as president, Pauli as vice president, Randy Tomlinson as clerk and Sally Stewart as treasurer.
Pauli will continue to be the district’s CESA-5 representative and Noble will continue to serve as the district’s WASB (Wisconsin Association of School Boards) representative, which is typically reserved for board presidents.
Frieden will be on the Curriculum Committee, joining members Jody Bartnick and Lee (chair). The Facilities Committee will be comprised of Bartnick, Stewart and Tomlinson (chair), while the Policy/Finance Committee will consist of Stewart, Pauli and Noble (chair).
Youth options for fall 2022
The Board approved the district to continue its program to allow junior and senior students to take college-level classes at MATC — and a few at UW-Madison — and earn the appropriate college credits.
Currently, there are 23 classes at MATC that have interest to students for fall, which will cost the district $15,430. Additionally, there are 14 classes that will be offered in spring 2023 for $9,900. The district is anticipating another $12,000 for spring classes before the Oct. 1 registration deadline.
Mystery novel to be introduced to PHS curriculum
The Board approved a new novel to be used within the English Language Arts curriculum at the high school. The book is entitled, “Mark Haddon: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” The 2003 mystery novel written by Haddon, is narrated through the perspective of 15-year old Christopher John Francis, who is described as “a mathematician with some behavioral difficulties” — similar to Asperger’s, autism and savant syndrome. The book is to inspire those to look at the world through different lenses.
Tricia Petersen, a PHS english teacher, sent the proposal, which was approved by PHS Principal Mark Hoernke, as well as the Curriculum Committee at its April 4 meeting.
New co-curricular club at PES
The creation of the Sunshine Club at Poynette Elementary School was approved by the Board, as it will “create opportunities for students to work on projects, provide school and community service and build leadership skills while completing tasks, organizing activities and helping build an even stronger school culture.”
PES currently has only one after-school activity, and wanted to provide students with more opportunities.
The program is open to all third graders, and potentially fourth graders. The district is hoping for 15-20 students in the first year who have the appropriate transportation for after school.
The club’s supervisor would be compensated at 1% of a base teacher’s salary — or $402.50 for the year. The supervisor will be appointed by PES Principal Jay Hausser.
Donations
The Board accepted several donations at the meeting. Eight donations were made toward the Clark Family Scholarship in honor of Gloria Clark’s 100th birthday. Gloria, and her late-husband, James, began the family scholarship program in 2001. Those eight recent donations totaled $655.
The PAD Parents Club donated $1,011.96 for the purchase of Puma garbage cans for the elementary school. PES also received $500 on behalf of the Educational Alliance and Chris Schmidt of 51 Mobil to be used for STEM purchases. The Alliant Energy Foundation (CyberGrants) donated $400 to the district to be used for special education purchases, and the Poynette Panthers Wrestling program donated $949.72 toward the purchase of new wrestling singlets for the high school team.
Personnel update
Finally, the Board approved the district’s hiring of Ryan Nehmer as Director of Business Services — replacing the retiring Linda Dallman — and Opal Hoffman, who will serve as the elementary/middle school interventionist for 2022-23.
The Board also accepted the resignations of Meghan May, who was hired last month as an elementary school counselor. Shappell said May accepted a different job, and the district expects to be repaid for liquidation damages. Cassie Dayton, an elementary school special education teacher is also leaving at the end of the year.
In non-actionable personnel changes, Jordan McNeese was hired as a special education aide, while resignations were given by Heidi Greenwood (education aide) and Lauren Wilson (special education aide). Currently the district has six openings — two full-time custodians, a boys curling coach, a high school varsity girls basketball coach, an elementary school counselor, and an elementary school special education teacher.