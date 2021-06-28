The Poynette School District will continue to have a virtual option for its students during the 2021-22 school year. However, the virtual classes will be through JEDI Virtual School and students will not be taught by district teachers, as they were through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was unanimously approved by the school board at its June 21 meeting.
A one-question survey was recently sent out to the estimated 770 district families, and by the time of the meeting, District Administrator Matt Shappell had received 361 responses — which represented about 46% of families. The survey asked, with a virtual option for 2021-22, which option would you choose (between virtual and in-person).
Of those choosing virtual, it represented only 24 students, which is 6.5% of those who responded. More than half of those 24 students would be in high school next year.
Despite the very low percentage of students choosing virtual, the district feels that the option still needs to be provided.
“If we don’t provide this service, we might lose students to other virtual options,” Shappell said.
The students could also go to other districts that offer a similar online option if Poynette had chosen not to offer one.
Those 24 students, and any others going virtual who didn’t respond to the survey, would still be considered Poynette students, despite learning from the JEDI program instructors. Because so, online students will still be able to participate in all sports and any school extra-curricular activity.
“We’d like to keep the kids under our umbrella,” Poynette High School Principal Mark Hoernke said. “We still want the kids to take advantage of our services and resources — there are still so many that we want them to use.”
All online students would have access to everything in the district, the same as they would if they were in-person. The district will provide Chromebooks for all online students, but the family will be responsible for the internet connection. Shappell added that some districts have created a special area in their schools for all virtual students, so they could still come to their respective school campuses.
The district had to agree to a three-year partnership with JEDI, so the virtual option will be available through the 2023-24 academic year.
“It’s a lot of work for the district,” Shappell said, adding that it will cost the district about $8,500 per year to provide the service. “The service is worth the cost.”
Families would go through an orientation class to use the JEDI system, and there will be a liaison from JEDI specifically assigned to Poynette’s district.
School board member Jody Bartnick asked if students could leave the program in the middle of the semester. Shappell said that families will sign a contract beforehand, so students can leave mid-semester, but “the family will be on the hook for those funds.” He added that there is a little more leeway in the first 10 days, but if students want to leave, they should wait for the semester break.
It will cost families $2,500 per semester to enroll their students in the JEDI online program. The district did look at other online options, but JEDI’s engagement was one of the deciding factors.
“JEDI will serve our students the best,” Shappell said. “There’s real time check-ins, which was very important.”
That’s been an issue in the past when students have chosen other online options.
“When students have open enrolled to virtual, they usually come back due to that lack of engagement,” Director of Student Services David Fisher said.
Board member Sally Stewart asked if there was a personal finance course on JEDI so that high school students could still fulfill the 0.5 required credit by the district. Shappell hadn’t looked at all of the courses JEDI offered by the June 21 meeting, but he was confident there was, noting that the JEDI course catalog is very expansive. He added that the district can pick and choose the courses they’d like to offer each semester, and are comparable to the in-person curriculum.
Shappell noted that before COVID, there were about 285 students enrolled in JEDI with a 75% pass rate. That number jumped to about 900 in the first semester of the 2020-21 school year with an 80% pass rate. The second semester saw about 650 students with a 92% pass rate. JEDI offers a flexible schedule as all courses can be accessed 24/7, with a very diverse and deep curriculum, including all the AP classes that are offered by Poynette, plus more.
“We’re doing this to create options for the students,” School Board President Jeff Noble said. “It’s a good thing, minus some of those costs.”
Bartnick asked why those 24 students from the survey chose virtual. Shappell responded that it could be many reasons from it being better for their work schedule or athletic schedule. He also noted anxiety and a more mobile lifestyle — with many parents also working from home — as a reason to choose the virtual option.
Lee asked if Shappell was confident that the district could undertake the added work. Shappell said the district can do it, with some help.
Other districts in the state using JEDI — which is based out of Whitewater — include Beloit Turner, Burlington, Edgerton, Evansville, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Luxemburg-Casco, Marshall, Mauston, Milton, Monroe, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Waterford, Waterloo and Whitewater.