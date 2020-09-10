Finalists for the 2020 Community and Economic Development Awards (CEDA) were announced recently by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA).
Aprilaire, a subsidiary of Research Products Corp., located in Poynette, was named one of three finalists for the Business Retention & Expansion Award. The award honors innovative economic development projects where communities have successfully mobilized to help retain and potentially expand the operations of an existing business critical to the economic vitality of the community.
For Aprilaire, due to increased demand for indoor air-quality products, the company broke ground on a $16 million expansion project in Poynette. The project includes 160,000 square feet in distribution warehouse space and a new production line facility.
Also up for the Business Retention & Expansion Award is Master’s Gallery Foods, Inc. because of its consistent company growth. The company expanded beyond its Plymouth campus, building a second manufacturing facility in nearby Oostburg, which created more than 200 new jobs and strengthened Sheboygan County’s economy.
The third finalist was VES, a company that is strengthening its reputation for creating Animal Centered Environments that improve animal health, well-being and productivity on dairy farms. VES built its state-of-the-art global headquarters and research facility in Chippewa Falls, further establishing the community as a center for agricultural tech and advancement.
There are five other categories in which finalists were also named.
CEDA finalists were screened and selected by an impartial panel of judges comprised of WEDA members and partners. Winners of each category, which were also selected by the screening panel, will be unveiled at the virtual CEDA awards ceremony on Sept. 16.
The CEDA Awards program was established by WEDA to recognize businesses, projects and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy.
“WEDA is excited to partner with the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, Wisconsin Counties Association, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to present the CEDA Awards and celebrate the dedicated efforts of businesses and organizations across the state to advance Wisconsin’s economy,” said WEDA Executive Director Brian Doudna.
