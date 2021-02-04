Poynette High School recently released its honor roll for the second term of the 2020-21 school year. All of the following students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the term, with several students attaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Students with a 4.0 GPA for the second term:

Seniors — Matthew Bartz, Ethan Bruss, Katelyn Chadwick, Elisenda Esteban, Peyton Gest, Adam Hehl, Quinn Johnson, Ella Kellett, Peyton Kingsland, Kyle Koss, Emily Mankowski, Madelyn McGlynn, Hannah McNichol, Ezekiel Miner, Jalynn Morter, Riley Radewan, Megan Reddeman, Leah Riddle, Paige Thays, Sydney Tobin, Abigail Walsh, Harley Walters, Nina Weichmann, Kaitlyn Yanna, Trevor Zellmer

Juniors — Gracie Bergeman, Gemma Buss, Aubrey Chalgren, Dylan Elsing, Leah Hutchinson, Tucker Johnson, Abigail Klink, Austin Kreger, Ashia Meister, Isabella Morales, Madeline Morton, Clayton Nehls, Hope Ninmann, Kennedy Pafford, Olivia Radewan, Jessa Riedasch, Cash Stewart, Kyla Thays, Garrett Thurston, Logan Wagner, Renee Wajnert, Brady Wentz, Rachel Yelk

Sophomores — Elizabeth Endres, Grace Hutchinson, Emma McGlynn, Nicholas Milewski, Felicia Ritzke, Bryn Romeis, Brooke Steinhorst, Laken Wagner, Hadley Walters, Ella Wentz

Freshmen — London Chapman, Rylan Flesch, Amanda Gray, Kloie Hathaway, Melanie Koopmans, Matthew Lannoye, Luke Lindquist, Jocelynn Nehls, Erin Rolling

Students with a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the second term:

Seniors — Tia Bauernhuber, Jessica Bruchs, Maysa Clemens, Devin Curtis, Payton Horne, Tyler Milewski, Justin Nelson, Ian Pahman, Cooper Peterson, Dacota Potter, Kaitlyn Priske, Aiden Rolling, Sydney Small, Tyler Wright, Rheanen Zaring, Malorie Zillges

Juniors — Ava Brickson, Isabella Frickelton, Evan Genz, Karl Hanousek, Carter Hansen, Michael Leiterman, Elexus LaRoche, Miranda Mullarkey, Olivia Ripp, Abigail Stalbaum

Sophomores — Anneliese Graeme, Dominic Graeme, Holly Lowenberg, Caden Markgraf, Lucas Prince, Samantha Reible, Taylor Savich, Carsten Small, Maya Tjugum, Bryn Ullsvik, Olivia Walstad

Freshmen — Noah Broderick, alexander Busch, Brett Hackbart, Chae Hansen, Kenna Heat, Abigail Hughes, Savannah Koch, Madelyn Marcado, Meghan Marcado, Tiffany McConville, Tyler Snyder, Teagan Thurston, Dylan Trudell, Jacob Trudell, Hunter Wells, Codi Woodward

