The Poynette Area Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries opportunity, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Poynette Library will use funds to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution. The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library deliver excellent programs and services related to culture, history, literature, and other humanities subjects. More than 370 libraries applied for the grant, according to ALA.
“We are so thankful to be chosen for this amazing opportunity to make an even bigger impact in our community,” Poynette Library Director Jodi Bailey said. “This grant allows our library to better serve our patrons by providing strong, enriching humanities programming.”
According to Bailey, the Poynette Library will use the grant funds to purchase a collection of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) resources, including Launchpads, and create new “Launchpad Café” programs throughout the community.
The participating libraries, selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed application process, include public libraries, academic/college libraries, K-12 libraries, and tribal, special and prison libraries. The recipients represent 45 states and Puerto Rico, and serve communities ranging in size from 642 residents in Weir, Kansas, to the city of Los Angeles. Libraries were chosen with an emphasis on reaching historically underserved and/or rural communities.
“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic — from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures — especially in our communities of the greatest need,” ALA President Patty Wong said. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
To learn more about the Poynette Area Public Library’s plans for this generous grant, go to www.poynettelibrary.com.
American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.