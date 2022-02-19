There is already interest shown in developing the West Ridge Subdivision plat in the village of Poynette. After 15 years of the land being for sale with no takers, Village Administrator Craig Malin asked for approval to allow the land to potentially be developed outside of its original plan, which consisted of about 140 single-family lots that seemed rather identical to each other.
The Village Board and Plan Commission approved the creation of other options for the plat, further enticing potential developers to bring their ideas.
It didn’t take long after the approvals to see some interest, as Malin said Randy Alexander recently visited his office on his own accord. Alexander founded the Alexander Company in 1982, and was President and CEO for 25 years. The Madison-area company completed more than 250 redevelopment projects throughout the Midwest and East Coast.
Alexander then started Torque Companies in 2016. Alexander showed so much interest in the 80-acre plot of land on the village’s northwest side that the village agreed to a Letter of Intent with Torque. Malin said Alexander signed the LOI immediately, while the village approved it during closed session at its Feb. 14 meeting.
It allows the village to solely work with Torque for 120 days to potentially formulate a plan for the property that includes multiple housing options. The agreement expires around the middle of June.
“We (the village) were going to release a Request For Proposals (RFP), but Mr. Alexander stepped into my office and expressed interest,” Malin said.
Malin and Village Attorney Chris Hughes worked quickly in putting the LOI together. Kim Sopha and his Hickory Wood Development Company, Inc. is the one that listed the property for sale, and also gave the village Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for any potential development.
Under the Letter of Intent, the village and Torque may eventually not come to an agreement, but for 120 days, the village will listen solely to its plans. If no agreement is reached, the village may then pursue RFPs, if it so chooses.
“We’re not giving up after the 120 days, we’re stating that we want to work with (Alexander) first because we don’t have the RFPs yet,” Malin said. “There’s no guarantees that we’ll come to an agreement at the end, but it allows us to talk with him.”
The agreement has six stipulations. The first is that for the 120 days Torque will conduct any planning, architectural, engineering and financial analysis it deems necessary to determine if developing the property in all conformance is even feasible. It does not require Torque to pursue any specific analysis or development of the property.
The second is that during this time the village will not seek RFPs from any other developer. Thirdly, if an ROFR is submitted to the village by Sopha or Hickory Woods, the village must inform Torque of that notice.
Fourth, the LOI expires automatically after the 120-day period. Fifth, Torque acknowledges and agrees that by entering the agreement, the village is not waiving any authority to review and act on any application or request to divide, subdivide, rezone, or otherwise develop the property. Lastly, the agreement is non-binding.
Malin has experience working with Alexander’s companies.
“I know of his company and his work from my time in Davenport, Iowa,” Malin said of his 14 years as the city administrator there. “He was pivotal to the revitalization down there.”
One such project Malin noted was that Alexander created hundreds of dwellings within old factory buildings in Davenport.
“He does really good work across the country,” Malin said.
Malin said that while Alexander and his companies produce large projects at times over various landscapes, the environment is always taken into consideration, with a focus on conserving the natural beauty of the area in which they work. It’s an idea shared by Malin.
“They build really nice stuff, but also have a sensitivity to the environmental aspects of the areas,” Malin said. “He has sensitivity to the land and has an excellent track record.”
Alexander walked the property with Malin during his visit, and it was during that time, that Malin noticed something “impressive” about the developer. Malin noted that Alexander could identify the trees along the property simply by looking at its bark, as it was winter and there were no leaves as other identifiers. Malin said he had never seen that from a developer before.
Alexander and Malin talked about the challenges of the plat, but also how other work that Alexander has done has improved that certain area’s environmental performance.
The West Ridge plat has sat vacant since being approved for development and sale in 2007. Currently the land has a price tag of $1.7 million.
“It’s a shame to have 80 acres just sit there when it can be put to good use,” Malin said.
Malin did note that Sopha was on board with what the village is trying to do — changing the plans from the original plat.
If the village and Torque Companies come to an agreement on how to develop the land, things will follow the normal course of action of going to the Plan Commission for its approval, then final approval by the Board.
Other village updates
— The village’s Building Inspector issued the Certification of Use and Occupancy to the residence at 374 South Street on Feb. 4. It is the home owned by Dennis Jones that suffered an electrical fire in late 2017. It went practically untouched with repairs for almost four years. A raze or repair order was issued by the village. Much work has been in the last several months in order to make the home habitable again. It was noted that all outstanding bills with the village have been paid in full by Jones’ attorney, Bill Smiley.
— The final payment for completion of the North/South Trail project was made in the amount of $24,604.