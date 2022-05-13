A street construction project in Poynette, mainly along West Thomas and Cross streets, has been moved up from its original schedule. The work was to begin in the summer with a completion date sometime in October, but LMS Construction, Inc. out of Pardeeville, was able to change its schedule and will begin the project soon.
The village of Poynette also moved a public hearing ahead of schedule for residents to ask final questions and address concerns. It was held May 9 at 5:30 p.m., before the Village Board meeting that night. Village Engineer Kory Anderson and and two LMS representatives were in attendance.
The overall project of replacing sanitary sewer and water main laterals up to each property line is estimated to be completed by the Fourth of July, dependent on weather and other circumstances. Curb and gutter will also be installed along Thomas and Cross streets. The work on Cross Street spans from West John to West Mill streets, while the work on Thomas spans from Main Street to West Mill Street.
With the widening of Thomas Street as part of the project, one resident was concerned about how much of their front yard would be lost. Anderson said that most of the widening will affect those on the northern side of Thomas, as they could lose about 5-7 feet of property.
“It will look like Thomas Street shifted to the north, and should have minimal impact to the southern properties,” Anderson said.
Anderson added that two or three trees will be removed throughout the entire process.
A big change for residents is that their mail will now be distributed at a bank of mailboxes near Old Settlers Park beginning May 18. It was noted that residents should check their mailboxes regularly because if mail piles up, it will stored at the post office. Also, if large packages are received, a slip will notify the resident and the package can be picked up at the post office.
Garbage and recycle pickup will remain on its normal schedule, but LMS will move the bins to the collectable site. It was noted that all residents should put their addresses on each bin, so LMS can return them to the correct home.
While LMS is replacing laterals, residents will not have access to water, but access will always be had during the evening. LMS estimates work to be done from 7:30 a.m. to around 5/6 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30/4 p.m. on Fridays.
Another concern for some residents was in regards to where the new pick up and drop off spots would be for the school bus route. The bus pick up in the area is around 7:30 a.m. and the drop off time is 3:30 p.m. One resident has a preschooler, who is dropped off around 11:15 a.m. each day. Anderson said he will call the school district to work out a rerouted schedule, and inform the residents. The final day of school is Friday, June 3 — in the middle of the project.
One resident asked that, if the village owns the roadway where the curb and gutter is going, then why would residents be assessed for the work being done. Anderson responded by saying it’s how the village typically has handled these issues as “that’s the precedent that has been set in the past.”
The Village Board chose to exercise its right to assess the residents during its May 9 meeting, but specific amounts will be finalized at a later date.
A tentative work schedule for the project is as follows, and is mainly dependent on weather:
— May 16, remove blacktop from streets;
— May 17-June 10, install utilities;
— June 13-15, dig out road and place rock;
— June 16-21, install curb, gutter and driveway approaches;
— June 22-28, fine grade road and install blacktop;
—June 29-July 5, final landscaping