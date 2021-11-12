The School District of Poynette is extending an invitation to the community to attend a district-wide Open House in celebration of American Education Week. The open house will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 4-5:45 p.m. and is open to the public.
The district is excited to have this long-awaited opportunity to celebrate with the community the results of completed work from the November 2018 school building referendum. The public will be able to explore all district school buildings, and see the improvements and changes to the buildings. Administrators will be present to answer questions.
The Poynette Schools 2018 referendum resulted in a community approved investment of approximately $28,385,000 for district-wide facility improvements. Projects and costs that made up the referendum included building a new K-4 elementary school on district-owned property, adding a controlled and monitored main entrance at the high school, updating multiple science and technical education classrooms and labs at the high school, and updating the highest priority district-wide building infrastructure.
All construction was finalized this fall.