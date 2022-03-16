The Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department occasionally highlights the members of its volunteer department on its Facebook page. One of the more recent spotlights features the department’s newest member — Ashley Butler Sleppy, who has volunteered since October 2021. The post states that Butler Sleppy was already a licensed EMT-Basic (EMT-B) when she decided to join PDFD. She answered questions posed to her by another member of the department.
Question: What made you decide to join Poynette Fire & EMS?
Ashley Butler Sleppy: I moved to Poynette in 2020 and really wanted to get involved with the community. I enjoy volunteering, learning new things and meeting people, so this was the perfect opportunity.
Q: Did you have any experience as a first responder prior to joining?
ABS: I didn't! I got my EMT-B license back in 2017 when I was in school, but never got the chance to use it. Now I'm back in school going for my EMT Advanced certification.
Q: What do you like most about volunteering in the Poynette community?
ABS: I love the feeling of helping my community. I have met so many great people that have been volunteering with EMS and Fire for years.
Q: Have you been able to use the skills you obtained through Poynette Fire & EMS outside of our department?
ABS: Not yet, but I'm ready! For my full-time job, I manage Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics, so it feels good knowing that I have the skills to help if anything ever happens to our patients or their parents.
Q: What are some tips for balancing your volunteer work with your full-time job, family commitments, and other priorities in your life?
ABS: They make it really easy to balance work and life with volunteering. You can pick your own schedule and hours, so I'm never forced to miss any important family events or take off work.
Q: What advice would you have for anyone who may be considering volunteer work as an EMT or Firefighter?
ABS: Do it! Even if you aren't licensed yet, they will pay for you to go learn how to save lives! That is something that will not only help you serve your community but possibly friends, family or co-workers in your day-to-day life. Plus, you get to meet some of the greatest people in the area!